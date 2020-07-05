5 Here’s Everything the Next iPhone Update Brings New for CarPlay Users

4 Apple Bringing Wallpapers to CarPlay Is Both Good News and Bad News

2 Apple to Update the CarPlay Dashboard with a Cool New Feature

1 New Apple CarPlay Feature Could Pull Users Away from Google Maps

Odd iOS 14 Beta Bug Puts Just One App on Each CarPlay Screen

iOS 14 is the next major software update coming to iPhones 6s and newer models, and users can already try it out in advance with the very first beta build. 4 photos



One of the most awkward issues hitting CarPlay users who are running iOS 14 on their iPhones concerns the way apps are displayed on the car’s screen.



Due to a glitch, only one app is



While it’s still not clear what’s causing the whole thing, affected users end up with over 10 pages in CarPlay, which obviously makes finding a specific app pretty inconvenient.



Then, there are users



One thing that everybody should keep in mind when installing iOS 14 preview builds is that these are all beta updates, which means that bugs like these are something to be expected. The purpose of these testing builds is to allow users to try out new updates before the production rollout, report bugs, and thus help the parent company refine the experience for everybody.



Hopefully, Apple will fix everything by the time the stable iOS 14 update gets the go-ahead, which according to the company’s typical release schedule, should happen in September.



iOS 14 comes with a series of welcome improvements for CarPlay, including wallpapers and Siri ETA sharing. Despite the update still in the beta development stage, which means it’s supposed to be used for testing purposes and not on main devices, quite a lot of users out there rushed to install the preview on their production iPhones. And just as expected, they’re now struggling with the first bugs.One of the most awkward issues hitting CarPlay users who are running iOS 14 on their iPhones concerns the way apps are displayed on the car’s screen.Due to a glitch, only one app is shown per each CarPlay page no matter how many apps are actually installed. Until now, it doesn’t seem to be a widespread problem, however, as I’m seeing only a handful of reports claiming that this home screen bug happens on devices running the first iOS 14 beta.While it’s still not clear what’s causing the whole thing, affected users end up with over 10 pages in CarPlay, which obviously makes finding a specific app pretty inconvenient.Then, there are users complaining that CarPlay no longer launches when an iPhone running iOS 14 beta is connected to their cars. In some cases, the smartphone doesn’t even charge, which is an indication that the USB connection itself is blocked. Of course, replacing cables doesn’t make any difference.One thing that everybody should keep in mind when installing iOS 14 preview builds is that these are all beta updates, which means that bugs like these are something to be expected. The purpose of these testing builds is to allow users to try out new updates before the production rollout, report bugs, and thus help the parent company refine the experience for everybody.Hopefully, Apple will fix everything by the time the stable iOS 14 update gets the go-ahead, which according to the company’s typical release schedule, should happen in September.iOS 14 comes with a series of welcome improvements for CarPlay, including wallpapers and Siri ETA sharing.