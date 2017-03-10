Octavia RS 245 Debuts in Geneva: Skoda's GTI Gets 7-Speed DSG, More Power

Not long after revealing the Octavia facelift last September, Skoda also came out with a disappointingly modest upgrade for the Octavia RS
, which received only 10 extra horsepower. However, Geneva brings an RS 245 model that we think is the one to buy.
The 2.0 TDI
remains the most economical and practical version of the Octavia RS. However, it's not fast enough in our book, not when the 1.8 TSI model makes the same 100 km/h sprint.
Several things make the 245 model the most appealing RS, but they are both cosmetic and mechanical.
The really big one is the engine because it generates 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, 15 PS, and 20 Nm more than the model it replaces. I still remember how the Octavia RS only had 200 PS and 280 Nm in early 2012, so they've come a long way in a relatively short time.
While the Octavia RS 245 is nowhere near as fast as a Focus ST and especially not the new SEAT Leon Cupra 300, it will do 0 to 100 km/h sprints in 6.6 seconds. Practicality and quality remain the two main reasons for buying a hot hatch shaped like a sedan or a wagon, though.
Compared to the regular RS, the 245 boasts better-looking wheels and a black cosmetic pack. Besides being 0.1 seconds faster, it should also corner better thanks to the added diff. Another difference is the availability of a new 7-speed DSG gearbox, although the six-speed manual is standard across the range.
The RS 245 can be fitted with Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control that changes the damper stiffness depending on the drive mode. Just like the rest of the range, it sits 14mm lower than the non-sporty Octavia while the rear track has been increased by 38mm.
For comparison, we have the RS 245 as a red sedan and the regular RS as a blue Combi with the 2.0 TDI 4x4 powertrain.