Ocracoke Is a Modern Tiny House That Brings Out the Magic of Simplicity

Even if tiny houses offer less square footage, it doesn't necessarily mean that people have to live in small, cramped spaces. And Ocracoke is a great example. This modern dwelling with hints of wooden accents incorporated several smart storage solutions and design ideas that make the living space feel much bigger.
Ocracoke was designed and built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL) out of Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the company has created all sorts of luxury mobile dwellings that meet the requirements and needs of the owners. Some models were featured in popular HGTV, FOX, and NBC shows.
We've also covered several tinies from MTL that stand out. Ocracoke is another unique tiny designed to sleep up to four people comfortably. The construction is based on MTL's Kokosing model, one of the builder's most popular models.
To the right is the living room, which includes what the company calls the "MTL Social Area." It's a versatile corner that comes with a large U-shaped couch that transforms into a bed for two, providing an additional sleeping space when needed. This area also has two bookcases and up to six drawers that can be used for storing different items.
To the left, next to the entryway, you can spot the kitchen. It has a large countertop, a black sink, a mini-fridge, and several shelves and cabinets for storing the cookware. The kitchen also features a dining bar that can seat three people.
Next to this area is the bathroom, which gets separated from the rest of the house via a custom blue barn door. It's compact and fitted with a fiberglass shower, a glass door, a standard flush toilet, and several shelves. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a sink.
The loft is incredibly spacious, and just like the rest of the home, it is surrounded by large windows that let natural light come inside. In addition, this area has enough room for a king-size bed and two small nightstands.
Other features included in this build are a ductless mini split AC unit and a water heater. The house can be used as a permanent residence. It's also the ideal dwelling for a weekend getaway, allowing people to reconnect with nature.
Unfortunately, the team from MTL doesn't mention the price for Ocracoke. However, as I've mentioned above, the model is basically a lightly-outfitted Kokosing build, and one of those starts around $89,000.
It's important to note that every unit is highly customizable. So the price can vary depending on the materials, finishes, and appliances chosen. If you want to find out the exact price of a model, you can play around with the Quote-Builder tool that is available on MTL's official website.
Ocracoke was designed and built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL) out of Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the company has created all sorts of luxury mobile dwellings that meet the requirements and needs of the owners. Some models were featured in popular HGTV, FOX, and NBC shows.
We've also covered several tinies from MTL that stand out. Ocracoke is another unique tiny designed to sleep up to four people comfortably. The construction is based on MTL's Kokosing model, one of the builder's most popular models.
To the right is the living room, which includes what the company calls the "MTL Social Area." It's a versatile corner that comes with a large U-shaped couch that transforms into a bed for two, providing an additional sleeping space when needed. This area also has two bookcases and up to six drawers that can be used for storing different items.
To the left, next to the entryway, you can spot the kitchen. It has a large countertop, a black sink, a mini-fridge, and several shelves and cabinets for storing the cookware. The kitchen also features a dining bar that can seat three people.
Next to this area is the bathroom, which gets separated from the rest of the house via a custom blue barn door. It's compact and fitted with a fiberglass shower, a glass door, a standard flush toilet, and several shelves. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a sink.
The loft is incredibly spacious, and just like the rest of the home, it is surrounded by large windows that let natural light come inside. In addition, this area has enough room for a king-size bed and two small nightstands.
Other features included in this build are a ductless mini split AC unit and a water heater. The house can be used as a permanent residence. It's also the ideal dwelling for a weekend getaway, allowing people to reconnect with nature.
Unfortunately, the team from MTL doesn't mention the price for Ocracoke. However, as I've mentioned above, the model is basically a lightly-outfitted Kokosing build, and one of those starts around $89,000.
It's important to note that every unit is highly customizable. So the price can vary depending on the materials, finishes, and appliances chosen. If you want to find out the exact price of a model, you can play around with the Quote-Builder tool that is available on MTL's official website.