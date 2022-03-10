Oceanco Starts Building Virtual Ships, Prepares to Launch a Collection of NFT Superyachts

Apparently, we’re all moving toward the virtual realm faster than we thought, so digital ownership is the next big thing. Out of the desire to align with the trends, Dutch shipyard Oceanco sets sail to the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), launching a collection of cyber superyachts.
Oceanco self-proclaims itself as a pioneer, boasting of being the first superyacht builder to launch a series of non-fungible tokens. To be more specific, the shipbuilder plans to release a collection of so-called “Superyachts NFTs” that will be based on its majestic 345 ft (105 m) Esquel explorer, a ship designed by Timur Bozca of Bozca Design. He is also known as a “limitless” designer, with his portfolio including not just yachts but also automotive and aviation projects.
Oceanco and Bozca Design’s Esquel ship was revealed in 2019 as a diesel-electric vessel. It was described as a combination of sophisticated superyacht and expedition vessel. It has a range of 7,000 nautical miles and can reach a top speed of 16.5 knots. Esquel features a 2,152 sq ft (200 sq. m) main deck, an enclosed pool and wellness area with panoramic views, and a 2,475 sq ft (230 sq m) tender garage.
Timur Bozca will also design Oceanco’s collection of NFTs, which will be anchored on the Ethereum blockchain. The Dutch shipbuilder says that each NFT will display a unique combination of design elements, themes, and rare features. Moreover, in the future, digital owners will be able to also add super toys and other accessories to boost their tokens.
Oceanco promises to donate some of the revenues to charities dedicated to protecting the oceans.
Motivating its decision to enter the virtual space, Oceanco stated that it wanted to offer something unique and exciting and “make the exclusive more inclusive”. Moreover, the whole thing feels like a natural progression for the company.
Those who want to gain early access to the upcoming Superyachts NFTs can do so by registering on the website.
