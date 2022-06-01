Oceanco Infinity Is the Largest Yacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

Dutch superyacht builder Oceanco has recently announced the addition of a new model to their yard, called Infinity, which marks an important milestone for the company since it is their largest motoryacht to date.
Actually, the 384-foot (117-meter) superyacht is not only the largest model created by the Dutch yard but also the largest ever to be built in the Netherlands, despite the country boasting quite an impressive number of superyacht builders.
The new Oceano flagship is a seven-deck yacht with a 54-foot (16.5-meter) beam that offers sufficient space for elegant interior and exterior areas. It is built with a steel hull, teak deck, and aluminum superstructure.
The upper four decks form a layered superstructure, with a set of radomes and mast positioned on top of the yacht. The yacht’s conventional-looking profile ends with an open foredeck that houses a helipad.
Infinity comes with top-notch specifications and employs the best-in-class technologies from mechanical systems to the level of comfort it provides to its guests.
According to the Dutch builder, the superyacht features “best in class crew areas, mechanical systems and technology and an unprecedented level of onboard comfort.”
The focus on guests’ experience is proved by the emphasis the builders have put on achieving low noise and vibration levels. To obtain optimal results, the engineers optimized the vessel's seakeeping capabilities and hydrodynamic efficiency.
Though no pictures of the interior have been made available, Oceano assures us Infinity offers accommodation for up to 16 guests and also includes an extensive wellness area with spa, sauna, gym and yoga studio.
Espen Øino International worked on the exterior of the vessel, while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design and David Kleinberg Design Associates partnered on interior designs.
Infinity won’t keep the record for largest aquatic build for long, though, as Oceanco is working on a 417-foot (127-meter) sailing superyacht called Project Y721, which is expected to be delivered this summer.
