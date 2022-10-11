NYPD Declares War on "Ghost Cars" Using Fake Plates and Registrations To Commit Crimes

New York City locals know the old tricks well. If you want to cross the Whitestone or the Throggs Neck Bridge without paying or carry some questionable cargo in the trunk, you drive what's called a ghost car.
What's a ghost car? Well, it's either a down-low dirty trick used by unscrupulous general mischief makers or a decent way to get around some of the world's highest bridge and tunnel tolls depending on the point of view. One thing's for sure. The NYPD is fed up. As reported by ABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News New York, New York City's Sherrif Department is set to start cracking down at an unprecedented rate.
Be it fake number plates, expired temporary paper plates, cars without state emission inspections, state registrations, or up-to-date insurance paperwork. NYPD Sherrif Anthony Miranda says in no uncertain terms that his department needs to do more as a matter of public well-being. "This is a public safety initiative," Miranda told reporters in an official NYPD press statement. "This is a way of beating tolls. This is a way of running red lights and speeding."
What does this mean? Well, expect NYPD wrecker trucks to be pretty busy in the coming months. It must be noted city police reserve the right to enter a vehicle in their possession if they so decide. Though, this doesn't necessarily happen to every vehicle the city repossesses. Still, everything from unregistered firearms and ammunition to illegal narcotics and all forms of nefarious paraphernalia has been recovered from the trunks and glove compartments of vehicles in NYPD custody. Most of them never see their previous owner again, and wind up at auctions.
In an era where New York City officials have made a point of wanting to reduce the total road traffic throughout the five boroughs, it appears to be starting by avoiding law-abiding motorists and jumping straight to those who blatantly break the law using decades-old local tricks.
