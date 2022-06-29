NYC’s Last Redbird Subway Car to Survive Could Snatch Over $31K at Auction

We’re witnessing times when tiny homes can be born out of the most unexpected things, such as shipping containers or railroad cars. With a bit of creativity, a seemingly unwelcoming container can be transformed into a cozy tiny home, even on a budget. This unique subway car in New York has the same potential. Plus, it’s piece of history.
The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services has put a retired subway car for sale. Not just any subway car, but the last Redbird to survive. These cars were built between 1959 and 1963 and, according to the listing, the Redbirds were the last painted passenger trains, and the last ones that had tear-shaped metal hand grips for straphangers.
This particular one, the Redbird Car #9075, was active during the 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, when it carried visitors to and from the event. What makes it special is that it’s the last of its kind, with the other Redbird subway cars serving as a reef barrier in the Atlantic Ocean.
The 50-foot (15.2 meters) car with enough room for 44 passengers was retired in 2003. The Redbirds were replaced by modern stainless-steel cars, and the Redbird Car #9075 ended up as a tourist center and a museum near Queens Borough Hall, according to Thrillist. With changes coming up in Queens, the local officials decided that it was time for this vintage car to go under the hammer.
Even though it’s not in great shape, the old subway car has gotten quite a bit of attention since it became available, most likely due to its history, linked to that of New York. The auction started at $6,500 but has already reached to $31,100, since June 22. By July 8, when the auction ends, bids could take the price even higher, so this subway car is not the most affordable old car, but the history behind it is priceless.
