NYC Uses Microphone Cameras To Crack Down on Loud Cars, the Fines Are in the Mail

New York has now a “sound police” that automatically records the noise of the cars and issues a ticket if it’s too loud. The legislation was passed last October to impose fines and penalties against motorists and repair shops “that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them excessively noisy.” Now, the first offenders got their tickets in the mail.
New York City already enforces the new legislation meant to ban loud cars from the streets. To track down the offenders, the system uses special cameras with microphones that check the sound of the cars as they pass by. If they’re too loud, the camera takes a picture of the car and the number plate, and a ticket is issued, all without human intervention.
A Facebook post shares the order a BMW M3 owner got in the mail to have his car noise tested. The order has been issued after the vehicle has been “identified as having a muffler that is not in compliance with Section 386 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, which prohibits excessive noise from motor vehicles.” It also indicates the vehicle “was recorded by a camera that takes pictures of the vehicle and the license plate.” In addition, a sound meter “records the decibel level as the vehicle approaches and passes the camera.”
The BMW M3 owner is ordered to bring the car in for a noise test by an NYC official. In the case the vehicle does not comply with the legislation, there’s still a chance to install a stock exhaust and abide by the state’s traffic code. On the other hand, if the person doesn’t show up for inspection, he risks a fine of up to $875, plus additional fines for continuing to ignore the summons.
According to Road & Track, an NYC official confirmed the document shared online is legitimate and is part of a pilot program aimed at cracking down on noisy vehicles. The NY legislation states that a sub-10,000 pound vehicle is being excessively noisy if it is “plainly audible at a distance of 150 feet or more.”
A Facebook post shares the order a BMW M3 owner got in the mail to have his car noise tested. The order has been issued after the vehicle has been “identified as having a muffler that is not in compliance with Section 386 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, which prohibits excessive noise from motor vehicles.” It also indicates the vehicle “was recorded by a camera that takes pictures of the vehicle and the license plate.” In addition, a sound meter “records the decibel level as the vehicle approaches and passes the camera.”
The BMW M3 owner is ordered to bring the car in for a noise test by an NYC official. In the case the vehicle does not comply with the legislation, there’s still a chance to install a stock exhaust and abide by the state’s traffic code. On the other hand, if the person doesn’t show up for inspection, he risks a fine of up to $875, plus additional fines for continuing to ignore the summons.
According to Road & Track, an NYC official confirmed the document shared online is legitimate and is part of a pilot program aimed at cracking down on noisy vehicles. The NY legislation states that a sub-10,000 pound vehicle is being excessively noisy if it is “plainly audible at a distance of 150 feet or more.”