autoevolution
 
auction

NY Dealer Refuses To Sell 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible for $140,000, Same Song and Dance

Published: • By:
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray 31 photos
Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray
Sometimes, I wonder whether I’ve been too harsh when discussing the value of Z06-spec C8 Corvettes on the used car market. After all, on paper, this car is an all-time great. The current-generation Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8, good for 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.
Naturally aspirated V8 engines don’t get more powerful than this. At least not for mass-production cars.

Here’s where the problem comes into play. The Z06, is most certainly not 2-3 times the car the regular C8 Stingray is – so why should we pay that much for it when you can have a nice Stingray Coupe or Convertible for around $60,000 - $70,000?

To be fair, you get a lot more “car” with the Z06. The flared wheel arches, the increase in performance, the... well, that’s about it. Still, is it twice the car? I guess that’s up to you all to decide for yourself. I'm inclined to say 'no'.

As for this particular Z06, as you can see, it’s a 2024 model year Convertible in 3LZ Z07 spec, which means flagship. Despite having just 5 miles on the clock, it failed to sell recently at auction, with the bidding maxing out at $140,000. Its owner, a dealer out of Yorkville, New York, clearly thought they could get more. For the record, this cost $160,895 when new/even newer.

In terms of aesthetics, this car is finished in Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat and also comes with the Carbon Aero Package, which adds the Carbon Flash-painted high wing, front dive planes, and ground effects.

The vehicle is also equipped with a power-retractable Carbon Flash hardtop, LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, Brembo brakes, the Z07 suspension, a front axle lift system and a set of black-finished 20” and 21” forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires measuring 275/30 at the front and 345/25 at the rear.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Z07 Convertible in Sea Wolf Gray
Photo: Bring a Trailer
As far as the interior is concerned, highlights include the Jet Black Competition Sport bucket seats (also heated and ventilated), the microsuede trim, keyless entry, a Performance Data Recorder, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, an 8” touchscreen infotainment display, and a heated, carbon-fiber and leather-trimmed steering wheel with carbon fiber shift paddles.

You also get a head-up display as standard, to go with active safety tech such as lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.

That previously mentioned naturally-aspirated V8 engine will have you putting up hypercar-like numbers in your Z06 Corvette, at least by yesteryear standards. With the help of the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox used by the Stingray variants (albeit with a shorter final drive ratio), the Z06 can accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds, with Chevrolet also claiming a 10.6-second quarter-mile time.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
auction used cars Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Z06 corvette z06
About the author: Sergiu Tudose
Sergiu Tudose profile photo

Sergiu got to experience both American and European car "scenes" at an early age (his father drove a Ford Fiesta XR2 supermini in the 80s). After spending over 15 years at local and international auto publications, he's starting to appreciate comfort behind the wheel more than raw power and acceleration.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories