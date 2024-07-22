NY Dealer Refuses To Sell 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible for $140,000, Same Song and Dance

Sometimes, I wonder whether I’ve been too harsh when discussing the value of Z06-spec C8 Corvettes on the used car market. After all, on paper, this car is an all-time great. The current-generation Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8, good for 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.
Naturally aspirated V8 engines don’t get more powerful than this. At least not for mass-production cars.
Here’s where the problem comes into play. The Z06, is most certainly not 2-3 times the car the regular C8 Stingray is – so why should we pay that much for it when you can have a nice Stingray Coupe or Convertible for around $60,000 - $70,000?
To be fair, you get a lot more “car” with the Z06. The flared wheel arches, the increase in performance, the... well, that’s about it. Still, is it twice the car? I guess that’s up to you all to decide for yourself. I'm inclined to say 'no'.
As for this particular Z06, as you can see, it’s a 2024 model year Convertible in 3LZ Z07 spec, which means flagship. Despite having just 5 miles on the clock, it failed to sell recently at auction, with the bidding maxing out at $140,000. Its owner, a dealer out of Yorkville, New York, clearly thought they could get more. For the record, this cost $160,895 when new/even newer.
In terms of aesthetics, this car is finished in Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat and also comes with the Carbon Aero Package, which adds the Carbon Flash-painted high wing, front dive planes, and ground effects.
The vehicle is also equipped with a power-retractable Carbon Flash hardtop, LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, Brembo brakes, the Z07 suspension, a front axle lift system and a set of black-finished 20” and 21” forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires measuring 275/30 at the front and 345/25 at the rear.
You also get a head-up display as standard, to go with active safety tech such as lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.
That previously mentioned naturally-aspirated V8 engine will have you putting up hypercar-like numbers in your Z06 Corvette, at least by yesteryear standards. With the help of the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox used by the Stingray variants (albeit with a shorter final drive ratio), the Z06 can accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds, with Chevrolet also claiming a 10.6-second quarter-mile time.
Here’s where the problem comes into play. The Z06, is most certainly not 2-3 times the car the regular C8 Stingray is – so why should we pay that much for it when you can have a nice Stingray Coupe or Convertible for around $60,000 - $70,000?
To be fair, you get a lot more “car” with the Z06. The flared wheel arches, the increase in performance, the... well, that’s about it. Still, is it twice the car? I guess that’s up to you all to decide for yourself. I'm inclined to say 'no'.
As for this particular Z06, as you can see, it’s a 2024 model year Convertible in 3LZ Z07 spec, which means flagship. Despite having just 5 miles on the clock, it failed to sell recently at auction, with the bidding maxing out at $140,000. Its owner, a dealer out of Yorkville, New York, clearly thought they could get more. For the record, this cost $160,895 when new/even newer.
In terms of aesthetics, this car is finished in Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat and also comes with the Carbon Aero Package, which adds the Carbon Flash-painted high wing, front dive planes, and ground effects.
The vehicle is also equipped with a power-retractable Carbon Flash hardtop, LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, Brembo brakes, the Z07 suspension, a front axle lift system and a set of black-finished 20” and 21” forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires measuring 275/30 at the front and 345/25 at the rear.
As far as the interior is concerned, highlights include the Jet Black Competition Sport bucket seats (also heated and ventilated), the microsuede trim, keyless entry, a Performance Data Recorder, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, an 8” touchscreen infotainment display, and a heated, carbon-fiber and leather-trimmed steering wheel with carbon fiber shift paddles.
You also get a head-up display as standard, to go with active safety tech such as lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.
That previously mentioned naturally-aspirated V8 engine will have you putting up hypercar-like numbers in your Z06 Corvette, at least by yesteryear standards. With the help of the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox used by the Stingray variants (albeit with a shorter final drive ratio), the Z06 can accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds, with Chevrolet also claiming a 10.6-second quarter-mile time.