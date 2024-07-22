NY Dealer Refuses To Sell 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible for $140,000, Same Song and Dance

31 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution

Sometimes, I wonder whether I’ve been too harsh when discussing the value of Z06-spec C8 Corvettes on the used car market. After all, on paper, this car is an all-time great. The current-generation Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8, good for 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.