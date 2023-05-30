Nvidia Partners With MediaTek To Offer AI-Powered In-Car Infotainment and Safety Systems

Nvidia is already an established player in the automotive industry, although most people know it for its state-of-the-art GeForce cards. The graphic chip behemoth wants a bigger pie of the automotive market and partnered with the Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek to develop an AI-powered automotive platform.
Although it's been with us for the past three decades, Nvidia is only now considered a phenomenon, thanks to its forays into artificial intelligence and machine learning. The maker of GeForce graphic chips is also a strong contender in the automotive sector, producing both hardware and software that power the most advanced vehicles. If you recall, Nvidia Tegra chips powered the infotainment systems in the Tesla Model S, and Tesla Vision also started with Nvidia-designed chips.
Later, Tesla moved to design its own hardware, but that doesn't mean Nvidia left the automotive landscape. The company signed contracts with many major carmakers, including Volvo, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and several Chinese carmakers, such as NIO, XPeng, and BYD.
Nvidia's most-advanced product is its DRIVE AI autonomous driving platform, powered by Orin chips processors and Hyperion sensors. Still, Nvidia's platform is not suitable for powering the human-machine interaction and the car's underlying functions, which is why it partnered with Qualcomm to offer such functions in the upcoming Volvo EX90. As more carmakers signed up Nvidia as their supplier, the AI powerhouse thought having a more reliable partner as the CPU supplier was wise.
During this year's Computex technology show in Taipei, Nvidia announced a new partnership with MediaTek to develop an integrated automotive platform. This would cover all the car's functions, from connectivity and multimedia to autonomous driving features and safety assist systems. A one-stop for the automotive industry, so to speak, blending MediaTek's system-on-chip (SoC) with Nvidia GPU and AI software.
Under the new partnership, MediaTek will develop automotive SoCs that integrate an Nvidia GPU chiplet featuring NVIDIA AI and graphics intellectual property into the design architecture. The chiplets are connected by an ultra-fast interconnect technology. MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform will run the Nvidia Drive OS and Drive IX, designed for autonomous vehicles. The new platform will also power connected infotainment and in-cabin convenience and safety functions for the software-defined vehicles of tomorrow.
The new platform includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, which supports smart multi-displays, high-dynamic range (HDR) cameras, and audio processing, so drivers and passengers can seamlessly interact with the cockpit and the infotainment system. The platform also includes Auto Connect, ensuring drivers remain wirelessly connected with high-speed telematics and Wi-Fi networking.
With Nvidia's help, MediaTek will give Qualcomm a run for its money. The leading smartphone chip manufacturer is developing its own Snapdragon Digital Chassis automotive platform. Although Nvidia and MediaTek have not disclosed any names, Danny Shapiro, vice president of Nvidia's automotive division, said they were already working with an automaker. Still, the new Dimensity Auto platform will work across a wide range of vehicles, from mainstream to luxury.
