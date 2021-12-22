Nuvolari Lenard Presents Centerfold of the Century, a Sustainable, High-Speed Dream

Centerfold is the name of the concept, and it was specifically created to challenge the status quo and to democratize the enjoyment of superyachts, by inspiring all those who engage with it. These are just fancy words to say that everyone, including the majority of us who could never dream to own a superyacht of this size (or any other size, for that matter), are welcome into the experience of viewing it.
To do that, the creation studio, whose credits include the design of iconic vessels like Black Pearl, Enzo, NORD, Seven Seas, Nero, and Quoaottroelle, has invited photographer and storyteller Jarmo Pohjaniemi into the design process. Whereas most studios would present a concept on their own, Nuvolari Lenard created the design and the renders, and then asked Pohjaniemi to conceptualize it as he would a supermodel.
The result is a striking gallery that not only makes Centerfold seem more real, but is also meant to get even
peasants regular folks to engage visually and emotionally with it. It’s a first in the superyacht world and, according to Nuvolari Lenard, it helps blur the lines between yacht design and art, “so that the enjoyment can be experienced by anyone who sees the images, not just the person who ultimately owns the yacht.”
Nuvolari Lenard calls it the “centerfold of the century” in what is partly the usual self-brag and accurate representation. Should Centerfold ever be built, it would be one of the largest superyachts in the world, both in terms of length and volume. Based on the proposed study, it would also be among the most versatile and high-performance platforms, the dream luxury toy for any multi-millionaire on the market for one.
Measuring 202 meters (663 feet), Centerfold offers a massive interior volume of 16,800 GT, fully customizable. The design studio doesn’t say anything about the number of decks or how large a party of guests it could accommodate, but based on these figures alone, it’s safe to say everything on board would be blown up to scale. This is a superyacht primed for luxury and leisure, so it would be suited for anything from large parties at anchor to extended leisure cruises, and chasing adventures around the globe.
With a hull and superstructure of high tensile steel and aluminum, Centerfold has a visually striking, sharp silhouette designed for speed and high efficiency. To boot, the design studio imagines the superyacht with a wide range of propulsion systems, depending on the owner and their budget and exact needs. Whatever propulsion system chosen, Centerfold would also use “the latest technology to deliver ecologically-sensitive low emissions when the surroundings call for them, or impressive speeds should the need arise,” the studio says.
Specifics are not offered, but the scarce figures revealed do paint an impressive picture. For instance, in stealth mode, Centerfold would be completely zero-emission and fully electric and, as such, suitable for cruising in strictly regulated or endangered areas. In high-speed mode, the superyacht would feature a total of 100,000 hp from diesel engines, which would take it to top speeds of 35 knots. Anything in between these two variants is possible, the studio says. On the condition that money is not an issue, we might add.
generous beach club, and various outdoor areas for entertaining. Ultimately, the choice to add more stuff would be up to the owner and whatever use they imagine for this dream superyacht.
And a dream it is, to be sure. As photographer Pohjaniemi says, “Centerfold is a fantastic playground and, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful superyachts ever designed. She is not the Centerfold of the Month, she is the Centerfold of the Century; the main attraction.” The first step toward making a dream come true is visualizing that dream.
To do that, the creation studio, whose credits include the design of iconic vessels like Black Pearl, Enzo, NORD, Seven Seas, Nero, and Quoaottroelle, has invited photographer and storyteller Jarmo Pohjaniemi into the design process. Whereas most studios would present a concept on their own, Nuvolari Lenard created the design and the renders, and then asked Pohjaniemi to conceptualize it as he would a supermodel.
The result is a striking gallery that not only makes Centerfold seem more real, but is also meant to get even
Nuvolari Lenard calls it the “centerfold of the century” in what is partly the usual self-brag and accurate representation. Should Centerfold ever be built, it would be one of the largest superyachts in the world, both in terms of length and volume. Based on the proposed study, it would also be among the most versatile and high-performance platforms, the dream luxury toy for any multi-millionaire on the market for one.
Measuring 202 meters (663 feet), Centerfold offers a massive interior volume of 16,800 GT, fully customizable. The design studio doesn’t say anything about the number of decks or how large a party of guests it could accommodate, but based on these figures alone, it’s safe to say everything on board would be blown up to scale. This is a superyacht primed for luxury and leisure, so it would be suited for anything from large parties at anchor to extended leisure cruises, and chasing adventures around the globe.
With a hull and superstructure of high tensile steel and aluminum, Centerfold has a visually striking, sharp silhouette designed for speed and high efficiency. To boot, the design studio imagines the superyacht with a wide range of propulsion systems, depending on the owner and their budget and exact needs. Whatever propulsion system chosen, Centerfold would also use “the latest technology to deliver ecologically-sensitive low emissions when the surroundings call for them, or impressive speeds should the need arise,” the studio says.
Specifics are not offered, but the scarce figures revealed do paint an impressive picture. For instance, in stealth mode, Centerfold would be completely zero-emission and fully electric and, as such, suitable for cruising in strictly regulated or endangered areas. In high-speed mode, the superyacht would feature a total of 100,000 hp from diesel engines, which would take it to top speeds of 35 knots. Anything in between these two variants is possible, the studio says. On the condition that money is not an issue, we might add.
generous beach club, and various outdoor areas for entertaining. Ultimately, the choice to add more stuff would be up to the owner and whatever use they imagine for this dream superyacht.
And a dream it is, to be sure. As photographer Pohjaniemi says, “Centerfold is a fantastic playground and, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful superyachts ever designed. She is not the Centerfold of the Month, she is the Centerfold of the Century; the main attraction.” The first step toward making a dream come true is visualizing that dream.