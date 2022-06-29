Numbers-Matching 1984 BMW R100RS Can Munch on Highway Miles All Day Long

For the enduring R100RS, a thousand-mile journey is basically like a trip to the grocery store.
The 1984 BMW R100RS we’re about to look at was purchased by its latest owner about a year ago, and it was subsequently blessed with a carburetor overhaul, modern front brake hoses and a fresh battery. Motorrad’s tourer is said to have been kept in storage for two decades before it had changed hands, but it’s now back in working order and searching for a new home on Bring a Trailer.
In preparation for the listing, the seller went about rebuilding its brake master cylinders and calipers, then they’ve wrapped the wheels in a grippy pair of Shinko Tour Master tires. Additionally, this tasty R100RS come with hard-sided Krauser panniers and premium Koni shocks installed by the previous owner.
As for the bike’s technical specs, its power source comes in the form of a carbureted 980cc boxer-twin mill with two valves per cylinder, dual Bing inhalers and 9.5:1 compression. Accompanied by a five-speed transmission, the air-cooled titan is good for up to 70 hp at 7,250 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twisting force at about 5,500 spins.
Upon reaching the rear shaft-driven wheel, these figures can translate into a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). With a curb weight of 506 pounds (230 kg), the Bavarian is able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds. Since we’ve now covered the essentials, let’s have a gander at the exact details of this BaT auction.
The motorcycle is currently located in North Carolina, and its five-digit analog odometer displays a little under 30k miles (48,000 km). You may register your best offer at no reserve until the late afternoon of July 1, when the bidding process will come to an end. For the time being, one would be required to spend about three grand in order to take this Beemer home.
