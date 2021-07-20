2 This 1974 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Is the Two-Stroke Samurai Your Heart Desires

1 2023 BMW 7 Series Could Look Like This, Feature More Self-driving Tech

More on this:

Numbers-Matching 1977 BMW R100/7 Is Retro Cool Dialed Up to Eleven

For a true gearhead, only a handful of things in the world are better than classic machines. 24 photos



A five-speed gearbox feeds the engine’s oomph to a shaft final drive, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 117 mph (188 kph). Let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point, shall we? Browsing the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions will reveal that a numbers-matching ‘77 MY



Although it does come with some minor blemishes, the Bavarian still looks surprisingly pristine for a bike whose five-digit odometer shows 62k miles (about 100,000 km). Many of its weary factory components have been replaced with aftermarket alternatives, such as a new headlight unit, reverse megaphone mufflers and a chrome handlebar.



Rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual shock absorbers from Koni’s inventory, while the standard forks were blessed with fresh rubber gaiters and air-adjustable caps for good measure. You will also find a chrome engine guard protecting the twin-cylinder mill, which breathes a little more freely after receiving a youthful air filter.



The wheels are firmly embraced by a pair of grippy Gold Seal tires that hail from Dunlop’s range. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering 3,500 bucks to get their hands on this vintage beauty. You may submit your bid on The 1977 BMW R100/7 is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 980cc boxer-twin powerplant, which houses two valves per cylinder, dual Bing carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.1:1. This nasty piece of air-cooled machinery will go about producing 60 ponies at optimal revs, along with a peak torque output figure of 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) lower down the rpm range.A five-speed gearbox feeds the engine’s oomph to a shaft final drive, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 117 mph (188 kph). Let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point, shall we? Browsing the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions will reveal that a numbers-matching ‘77 MY R100/7 is going under the hammer at no reserve.Although it does come with some minor blemishes, the Bavarian still looks surprisingly pristine for a bike whose five-digit odometer shows 62k miles (about 100,000 km). Many of its weary factory components have been replaced with aftermarket alternatives, such as a new headlight unit, reverse megaphone mufflers and a chrome handlebar.Rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual shock absorbers from Koni’s inventory, while the standard forks were blessed with fresh rubber gaiters and air-adjustable caps for good measure. You will also find a chrome engine guard protecting the twin-cylinder mill, which breathes a little more freely after receiving a youthful air filter.The wheels are firmly embraced by a pair of grippy Gold Seal tires that hail from Dunlop’s range. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering 3,500 bucks to get their hands on this vintage beauty. You may submit your bid on Bring A Trailer until Wednesday evening (July 21), when the auctioning period will end. Well, here’s your chance to own that old-school BMW you’ve been dreaming about!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.