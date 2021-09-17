5 2022 BMW M240i Art Car Took 7 Weeks to Come to Life, This Is the Result

3 Modified BMW R100R Prides Itself With MV Agusta Forks and Motogadget Accessories

1 This 6K-Mile 1997 Ducati 916's Five-Digit Price Tag Isn’t for the Faint-Hearted

More on this:

Numbers-Matching 1976 BMW R90/6 Underwent a Thoughtful Restoration, Looks Superb

Vintage BMWs are a fairly regular sight at online auctions, but few are as sublime as this tidy R90/6. 13 photos



When the fiend purrs at 6,500 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 60 ponies will be delivered to an enclosed driveshaft via a five-speed transmission. Additionally, the powerplant is good for up to 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. In the end, this whole ordeal translates into a respectable top speed of 117 mph (188 kph).



Now that we’ve covered the powertrain specifications, let’s take a second to analyze the adjustments performed under current ownership. For starters, the bike’s fuel tank and side panels were treated to a youthful layer of red paintwork, while the lighting components have all been replaced with LED alternatives.



Handling upgrades are made possible thanks to progressive aftermarket shocks and a hydraulic steering damper, as well as premium brake lines and a grippy pair of Michelin Pilot Activ tires.



If you find this old-school Bavarian as enthralling as we do, the news we’re about to share will certainly put a smile on your face. The ‘76 MY R90/6 is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just 3,050 bucks! To submit yours, make sure you pay the BaT platform a visit before Tuesday (September 21), when the online The mechanical wonder we’ll be looking at today is a BMW R90/6 that’s been assembled back in the mid-seventies. To be more specific, it is a 1976 model from Bavaria’s lineup, which carries a four-stroke 898cc boxer-twin mill within its tubular steel duplex cradle framework. The air-cooled engine houses dual constant-depression Bing carbs, four pushrod-operated valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1.When the fiend purrs at 6,500 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 60 ponies will be delivered to an enclosed driveshaft via a five-speed transmission. Additionally, the powerplant is good for up to 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. In the end, this whole ordeal translates into a respectable top speed of 117 mph (188 kph).Now that we’ve covered the powertrain specifications, let’s take a second to analyze the adjustments performed under current ownership. For starters, the bike’s fuel tank and side panels were treated to a youthful layer of red paintwork, while the lighting components have all been replaced with LED alternatives.Handling upgrades are made possible thanks to progressive aftermarket shocks and a hydraulic steering damper, as well as premium brake lines and a grippy pair of Michelin Pilot Activ tires. R90/6 ’s numbers-matching mill was also blessed with an extensive makeover, receiving high-grade pistons and a modern electronic ignition system. Lastly, a new battery was installed, and the carburetors have been cleaned for good measure.If you find this old-school Bavarian as enthralling as we do, the news we’re about to share will certainly put a smile on your face. The ‘76 MY R90/6 is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just 3,050 bucks! To submit yours, make sure you pay the BaT platform a visit before Tuesday (September 21), when the online auction will end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.