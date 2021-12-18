Pray Someone Comes and Restores This Squad of Barn Find UH-1 Huey Choppers

5 Turbo I-4 Swapped 1980s Corolla Panel Van is Aussie Restomodding at its Best

4 Chevy Chevelle SS Gets New Wheels in Classic Meets Modern, Do You Dig the Looks?

3 Low-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Prepares to Part Ways With Its Original Owner

More on this:

Numbers-Matching 1975 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Looks Exceedingly Seductive

We can probably all agree that Honda’s GL1000 is a fantastic machine, even though it weighs over 600 pounds. 32 photos



As the online



Within its steel duplex cradle framework, the ‘75 MY Gold Wing carries a liquid-cooled SOHC flat-four powerplant, which packs two valves per cylinder head and a sizeable displacement of 999cc. This nasty animal is fed by a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors, and it’ll gladly summon up to 80 wild horses at 7,500 rpm.



In the region of 5,500 spins, the four-stroke behemoth can deliver 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of torque to a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, this force is routed to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).



Suspension duties are handled by a pair of 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at six o’clock. The front hoop is brought to a halt thanks to dual 232 mm (9.1 inches) discs and two-piston calipers, while the rear unit sports a 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper.



When its five-gallon (19-liter) gas chamber is full, the We’ve noticed you folks are rather fond of classic Gold Wings, so we’ll take the liberty of introducing you to a numbers-matching 1975 model that’s about to change hands at no reserve. Featuring new spark plugs and Kenda Challenger tires, Honda ’s goliath is currently listed on Bring A Trailer with a top bid of $5,500.As the online auction will end on Tuesday afternoon (December 21), you’ll have to hurry if you want to see this sublime GL1000 in your driveway. Naturally, you may want to have a gander at the bike’s technical specifications before making a decision, and that’s what we’ll be covering in the following paragraphs.Within its steel duplex cradle framework, the ‘75 MY Gold Wing carries a liquid-cooledflat-four powerplant, which packs two valves per cylinder head and a sizeable displacement of 999cc. This nasty animal is fed by a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors, and it’ll gladly summon up to 80 wild horses at 7,500 rpm.In the region of 5,500 spins, the four-stroke behemoth can deliver 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of torque to a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, this force is routed to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).Suspension duties are handled by a pair of 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at six o’clock. The front hoop is brought to a halt thanks to dual 232 mm (9.1 inches) discs and two-piston calipers, while the rear unit sports a 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper.When its five-gallon (19-liter) gas chamber is full, the GL1000 Gold Wing will tip the scales at a hefty 650 pounds (295 kg). Right, that’s just about everything you need to know about the antique showstopper, so feel free to make your way to the BaT website if this whole ordeal tickles your fancy.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.