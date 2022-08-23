Numbers-Matching 1974 BMW R90S Is Somewhat of a Restomod Affair, Needs More TLC

If a potent and reliable European bike from the seventies is what you’re after, it’s hard to go wrong with an R90S.
Before it was acquired by the present-day owner, this 1974 BMW R90S saw its bodywork components repainted for a squeaky-clean appearance. The motorcycle’s OEM tail unit and two-up saddle have been replaced with items akin to those found on the R100RS, while its rear-end suspension arrangement got treated to a modern pair of aftermarket shocks.
Glancing at the cockpit, we find fresh grips, sprightly control cables, and an LED warning light kit from Katdash. Motorrad’s beauty was honored with a revitalizing engine overhaul earlier this year, receiving an EnDuraLast electronic ignition and Dyna coils in the process. New spark plugs, fuel lines, and ignition wires also make an appearance.
There’s a replacement five-speed gearbox channeling power to the rear hoop, and it’s joined by a lightened flywheel installed under current ownership. As you’re reading these very sentences, the R90S is getting ready to change hands on Bring a Trailer, but time will soon be running out for those who wish to try their luck at snatching it.
With the auctioning deadline set for tomorrow evening (August 24), one would need about eight grand in order to get ahead of the top bidder, albeit by a fairly slim margin. In terms of general specs, BMW’s antique all-rounder features a carbureted 898cc boxer-twin powerplant with 38 mm (1.5 inches) Dell’Orto inhalers, 9.5:1 compression and a total of four pushrod-operated valves.
The air-cooled mill is good for up to 67 hp at 7,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at around 5,500 spins per minute. Once it reaches the bike’s rear shaft-driven wheel, this force can lead to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Dual 260 mm (10.2 inches) discs cater to braking duties up front, accompanied by a traditional drum measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter at the rear.
