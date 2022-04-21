Numbers-Matching 1973 BMW R75/5 Houses Dynatek’s Modern Electronic Ignition Hardware

We seriously dig the look of the R75/5’s toaster-style fuel tank, and there’s no shortage of people out there who feel the same.
What we’re about to inspect is a long-wheelbase (LWB) 1973 variant of BMW’s beloved R75/5 family, featuring a revamped fueling system, Metzeler Lasertec tires and a fresh electronic ignition setup from Dynatek. In addition, the numbers-matching German relic was also treated to fresh motor oil as of last year, and it is now heading to the auction block on Bring a Trailer.
Unfortunately, Motorrad’s phenom can’t seem to recall its total mileage, but what’s clear is that it’s been taken care of as if it were a precious gemstone! The ‘73 MY R75/5 is brought to life by a four-stroke 745cc boxer-twin engine, which is paired with a dry single-plate clutch mechanism and a four-speed gearbox.
The air-cooled powerhouse carries dual constant-depression Bing carbs, four pushrod-actuated overhead valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. When the crank rotates at approximately 6,200 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak horsepower figure of 50 ponies. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at a lower point on the rpm range.
Weighing in at 463 pounds (210 kg) with fluids, BMW’s antique stunner can hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph) when pushed to its limit. The bike’s construction features a tubular steel double cradle skeleton that rests on leading-axle telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks. Stopping power is provided by a 200 mm (7.9 inches) duplex drum brake up front and a simplex unit at the rear.
Lastly, the R75/5 has a generously-sized fuel capacity of 6.3 gallons (24 liters). This groovy Bavarian is currently offered at no reserve on the BaT platform, and you can try snatching it until tomorrow afternoon (Friday, April 24). At the moment, the highest bid is placed at six grand, so you’d need around $6,500 to secure this purchase.
