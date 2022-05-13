Numbers-Matching 1972 BMW R75/5 Is a Couple of Scratches Away From Outright Perfection

If you’re looking to experience some classic thrills on a moderate budget, this German head-turner will suit your needs just fine.
What we’ll be looking at today is a 1972 variant of BMW’s R75/5 family, sporting Continental tires, hard-sided panniers and revised MotoMeter instrumentation. About a year ago, this charming Bavarian was blessed with a partial overhaul that saw its clutch plate and control cables replaced with modern alternatives.
Furthermore, the bike’s OEM handlebar was deleted in favor of an aftermarket item from Fehling’s catalog, and its twin-cylinder engine has been rebuilt using new valves, premium pistons and youthful pushrod tubes. Besides these components, one may also find replacement seals and gaskets, as well as a fresh ignition condenser, reworked wiring and mint-condition flywheel bolts.
The R75/5 obtains its power from an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin mill, which features two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-depression Bing carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. When the tachometer reads 6,200 rpm, the four-stroke fiend will go about delivering up to 50 ponies at the crankshaft.
In the proximity of 5,000 spins, Motorrad’s classic stunner is pushed forward by 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. A four-speed gearbox channels this oomph to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft, and the whole shebang can lead to a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).
Braking comes from a duplex drum up front and a simplex module at the rear, both of which measure 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. The Beemer weighs 463 pounds (210 kg) with fluids, and its suspension arrangement comprises leading-axle telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers.
This numbers-matching ‘72 MY gemstone is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you can place your bids until tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, May 14). For the time being, one would only need 5,000 bones in order to take the lead, because the highest bid is currently registered at a very modest $4,500.
