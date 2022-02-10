Numbers-Matching 1968 BMW R60/2 Is Worthy of an Invigorating Restoration

Some of the Beemer’s equipment did see a refreshing overhaul, though it’s still a long way from mint condition.
If you were to explore the list of live auctions on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform right now, you’d be greeted by a numbers-matching 1968 BMW R60/2 that’s getting ready to say goodbye to its current long-term owner. A few months ago, Motorrad’s two-wheeled artifact received a selection of modern components in preparation for the sale.
These items include fresh fuel filters and spark plugs, as well as an aftermarket battery and a new oil pan gasket, among other goodies. Furthermore, the bike’s gas tank was refurbished internally, while its Bing carburetors have been honored with a comprehensive makeover in order to optimize airflow.
As for its fundamentals, this ‘68 MY stunner comes equipped with a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is mated to a dry single-plate clutch and a four-speed gearbox. Featuring two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 7.5:1, the air-cooled mill is good for up to 30 hp at around 5,800 rpm.
Upon reaching the R60/2’s shaft-driven rear hoop, this force can result in a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph). The powertrain hardware is embraced by a steel double cradle frame, resting on Earles forks at the front and dual oil-pressurized shock absorbers at the opposite end.
Stopping power hails from a duplex drum brake up north and a simplex module down south, both of which measures 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. Finally, the Bavarian jewel tips the scales at a mere 430 pounds (195 kg) on a full stomach, and its fuel tank can store 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice when filled to the brim.
This gorgeous piece of machinery will be listed at no reserve until Wednesday afternoon (February 16), so you’ve got just under a week to get in on the action. For now, you’d need something in excess of eight grand to best the top bidder, who is currently offering 8,000 freedom bucks.
