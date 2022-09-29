Numbers-Matching 1966 BMW R69S Had Once Dwelled in Europe, Looks Absolutely Superb

You might feel inclined to think this creature’s been restored given how clean it is, but that’s apparently not the case.
Having been purchased new in Europe and subsequently imported to the United States about two years later, this 1966 BMW R69S racked up a mere 21,400 kilometers (13,300 miles) during its life. The Beemer stayed with the original owner’s family right up until 2020, and it shows matching numbers on the headstock plate, engine case, and frame.
Over the last couple of years, Motorrad’s relic saw its wheel hubs vapor-blasted and cylinder head bolts retorqued, while the rocker arms, carburetor floats, and valve clearances have all been adjusted for good measure. To make sure the R69S will remain firmly glued to the asphalt, its present-day owner installed a fresh pair of Avon Roadrider MKII tires.
Within the motorcycle’s steel double cradle frame, there’s an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin engine mated to a four-speed transmission. Featuring a factory-rated power output of 42 ponies at 7,000 rpm, the mill comes with two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder and Bing carburetion hardware. Its force gets sent to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft, resulting in speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph).
On the suspension side of things, the R69S bears leading-link Earles forks up north and a pair of oil-pressurized shock absorbers at the opposite pole. Stopping power is obtained from traditional drum brakes measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) on both ends. BMW’s icon has a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters), and it weighs in at 445 pounds (202 kg) on a full stomach.
This jaw-dropping ‘66 MY Bavarian is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed at no reserve until Friday, September 30. However, one would need a small fortune in order to get ahead of the top bidder, who is prepared to spend a cool 17 grand on the German head-turner. If you reckon you could best that, be sure to act within the next two days.
