Numbers-Matching 1965 Corvette Convertible Waits for a New Owner To Drive It Home

This car was put up for sale in 2020, and it was acquired by the current seller, who had more time to restore it than drive it, but now this beauty is ready to roll, roaring its Turbo-Jet engine.
Launched in 1962 as a 1963 model year, the C2 Corvette sparked rivalry within the design team. When Larry Shinoda penned the car, he insisted on the split window at the back, while Duntov disliked it. Moreover, that design feature raised concerns about safety. Thus, in 1965, that element was replaced with a single-unit rear window. While this was important only for the coupe version, the convertible benefited from other improvements.
Just one year after Ford launched the Mustang and started the eternal rivalry between the original pony car and the Corvette, Chevrolet introduced several upgrades for its sports car. The 396 big-block fed by a four-barrel carburetor produced a whooping 425 horses. It was the engine that killed the fuel-injected Corvettes for the following 18 years. Another important upgrade was the disc brake option in all corners, and this car has them. Whoever configured this model really knew what to ask for. They also ordered the car with the four-speed manual gearbox that sent the power to the rear wheels via a positronic differential.
This vehicle was bought by the actual seller, who goes by the name ptakats, who purchased the car in September 2020 and did some work on it. The retractable top was replaced, the interior was refreshed, and repainted the body. You may find this beauty on Bring a Trailer website, where it is auctioned until February 15. A very important notice is that the engine is the one fitted in the car when it left the assembly line in 1965. Even if it is not the best-restored C2 we've seen, it still deserves some attention for those hunting for a numbers-matching vehicle.
There are some flaws, though, such as the odometer cable that doesn't work. There are 40k miles on the clock, but the total mileage is unknown. The car is registered in New York and, if you'd like to take it home, you should definitely pay a visit to see it live.
