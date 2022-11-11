Numbers-Matching 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE Flaunts Perfect Spec

Powered by engine number 3947, chassis number 3947 is a 1962 model, the 293rd of 355 units produced in the second of three series. Titled as a 1958, this car was delivered to Crepaldi Automobili in Milan. Originally finished in gray paint over a red interior, the 250 GTE was transported to Norway in 1988. Then registered F 250, the Italian thoroughbred changed hands again in 1993. Repainted in red, chassis 3947 left Norway in 2008.It underwent restoration between 2008 and 2012, refinished in the period-correct Grigio Notte that it used to flaunt when brand-spanking new. Backed up by the Red Book, a.k.a. Ferrari Classiche certification, this example of the breed is a matching-numbers vehicle that shows no visual imperfections on the outside, save for two small holes in the front bumper.Those holes may not be considered imperfections, though, given that Italy and Norway both require two license plates for any given passenger car. Hopping inside reveals little in the way of imperfections, most notably stretched leather upholstery on the rear bench seat and rear center armrest.Presented with a full-size spare under the trunk floor, this 250 GTE is equipped with Michelin XWX rubber boots mounted on Borrani wire wheels featuring three-ear knock-offs. Nearly integrated into the speedometer, the odometer shows 63,605 kilometers (that’s 39,522 miles).Currently located in Germany, the 250 GTE will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on November 26th at Motorworld Munchen in the Freimann district of Munich. The pre-auction estimate on this amazing car is 350,000 to 450,000 euros, which means 361,400 to 464,960 U.S. dollars.