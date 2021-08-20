Nuclear Fusion Ignition Gets Closer and May Answer Global Demand for Energy

Transitioning personal transportation to electric vehicles is just part of the challenge that lies ahead. If we are not to use the energy contained in fossil fuels, we will have to harvest it elsewhere. Solar and wind are progressing at high speed, but some doubt they will be enough to supply the world’s needs. Nuclear energy would be clean if it were not for radioactive residues. That is why so many bet on nuclear fusion. Scientists from the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the U.S. may have helped us achieve that.

