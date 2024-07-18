nuCamp's Ravishing Half-Ton Truck-Ready Cirrus 620 Is the Bee's Knees of Couple's Campers

While you can go out there and spend your life savings on an RV or massive motorhome, I've decided to bring to light a different kind of year-round mobile home: a truck camper. Well, not just any truck camper, but rather, nuCamp's Cirrus 620, a half-ton-oriented machine designed to be affordable and the perfect option for adventurous couples and even families.
Ladies and gents, the ravishing mobile habitat before you is nothing more than the 2024 Cirrus 620 truck camper from the one and only nuCamp. By now, I'm sure you've heard of this American camper manufacturer; after all, we've featured their works on several occasions. Heck, this team has been around since 2004 and, in that time, has grown to be known the world over for its campers and travel trailers.
Well, this time around, we explore a unit this crew manufactures for half-ton trucks. To kick things off for this series, allow me to point out that units can be found priced around $35K, depending on the features and options in-store and the dealership you use for your acquisition. The question is, what exactly are we getting our hands on? For that, let's kick back for a few minutes and pretend we own one of these babies.
Suddenly, you see a little path that breaks off from the asphalt, and unlike owning a travel trailer, where you'll need to make sure that your unit can handle the terrain, with a truck camper, if your vehicle can drive through it, you'll be bringing your temporary home along for the ride too; the beauty of a truck camper.
Now, once you've arrived at that spot in the middle of nowhere, stabilize and unload the 620 and free your beast of burden (the truck). From here, you can keep on driving to some nearby ridge and catch a glimpse of the local landscape, leaving the 620 to its off-grid energy-capturing duties, or just dive into setting up your campsite. Overall, 310 W of solar panel power is in place, and so is a lithium battery with 100 Ah of juice, but you can bump up these systems if you need to.
With the exterior taking shape, it's time to head inside to prepare the interior for living. To enter the 620, nuCamp has a rear door in place, and once inside, the furnishings have a slightly European feel. The Amish cabinetry is responsible for this clean-cut, simple, yet modern look.
After climbing aboard, to the left of the interior sits a large cabinet with an integrated fridge and hideaway toilet, and to the right, nuCamp shows us why they are where they are, with a complete galley block. There's a sink with a faucet and a two-burner top, but for prepping, you'll need to use the dinette table.
Do take a moment to picture yourself in the presence of this space and really settle in for the night. With bellies full, everyone will simply lounge around and explore the night sky until eyelids grow heavy with sleep. The same can be done outside, especially on warm summer nights.
Speaking of warm summer nights, nuCamp didn't get to where it is by not keeping its customers comfortable and happy, on the contrary. That said, expect countless systems that cool, heat, and help keep the unit safe, not to mention you and your family; the list is long, so you'll have to dive a tad deeper on your own.
Where to from here? Well, it depends on your dreams, aspirations, and mobile living lifestyle needs. But if you have a truck and some cash put to the side for a camper, then the 2024 Cirrus 620 is one of the units that should be on your to-consider list. If you still need some influence, find a dealership in your area with one in stock and see it in the flesh; bring your checkbook, just in case.
Picture yourself behind the wheel of your truck, driving along the highway with your significant other at your side. Heck, since the 620 includes a modular dinette, you can even bring the kid along for this adventure. with a tent annex, bring the whole family.
If you've stayed behind to prepare your abode, you may first want to unload and set up your outdoor dining set, extend an awning or two, unload kayaks or e-bikes, and get that entertainment center rolling with outdoor power outlets. Do you have a shower room in mind? Go for it.
Speaking of the dinette, it can accommodate three hungry mouths, but come nighttime, can also house one sleepy soul. The cab-over bedding is the main sleeping area, and aside from comfortably lodging two guests, views of the world around you are possible via side windows and a stargazer window. The latter can also be lifted and is covered with an insect net to keep critters out.
