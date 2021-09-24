NTSB Wants Videos, Pictures, and Testimonies to Solve Coral Gable Tesla Crash

NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) is wasting no time trying to understand what made a Tesla Model 3 hit a tree and burn in Coral Gables on September 13. After starting investigations on September 20, the safety board is now asking witnesses of the crash to help the experts determine what happened. Anyone that filmed, photographed, or just saw what occurred should contact NTSB through the email address eyewitnessreport@ntsb.gov.

20 photos