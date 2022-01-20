Now That's a Mission That Seems Impossible: Tom Cruise Might Get to Film in Space

There’s nothing Tom Cruise wouldn’t try, at least once. Known as one of the actors who is adamant to do his own stunts, the actor wants to prove his skills are out of this world by filming in space. And he just might, with a studio intending to launch an entire production in space.
Tom Cruise’s films may be eye-rolling at times, because of how improbable all the action is. But the fact that you know the 59-year-old actor sometimes puts his life in danger and does his own stunts makes it more thrilling. Cruise is a huge adventure-seeker, and whether it’s about hanging on the side of a plane, jumping from building to building, or piloting several aircraft, he’s in. It doesn’t matter if things don’t always go to plan, he’s always game for more.
The action movie star has made his intentions to film in space known, but, unfortunately, he didn’t get to be the first actor to do it, as Russia beat him to it. That doesn’t stop him from pursuing his dream, which has the potential to become a reality quite soon.
Space Entertainment Enterprise, a UK-based studio co-founded by Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, has just signed with Houston-based company Axiom to attach a studio to the space station currently in development. Axiom plans to connect its first module to the International Space Station in September 2024.
Attached to it, enters SEE-1, the company that plans to set up “the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space.” The new addition will come just three months later, planning to launch in December 2024.
And Tom Cruise’s name is attached to an unnamed production that will be filmed in space, a spokesperson confirmed in an e-mail to CNBC.
“Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers,” Axiom president and CEO Michael Suffredini said in a statement.
