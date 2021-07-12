autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 

Now That Richard Branson Did It, You Too Can Be a Passenger to Space – For Free

Home > News > Space Junk
12 Jul 2021, 05:36 UTC ·
July 11, 2021 will go down in history as the day when the first commercial space flight took the first passengers to space, a significant milestone in Virgin Galactic’s 15-year struggle to launch a service for space tourism. Now that this milestone has been reached, how about you give space travel a try as well?
9 photos
Richard Branson offers two spots on a 2022 flight to space for free, as part of Omaze raffleRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasureRichard Branson is officially the first man to fly to space on a commercial flight, for pleasure
On Sunday, Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, became the first man to travel to space for pleasure. “Space” is a highly-debated term here: some consider the edge of space at 50 miles (80 km) above the Earth, while others say space begins beyond the Kármán line, at 62 miles (100 km). From the latter perspective, Branson and Virgin are yet to fly civilians to space, but if you’re more partial to the former, then you too have a shot at a similar experience.

Shortly after the VSS Unity spacecraft landed back at Spaceport America (it was carried close to the edge of space by mothership VMS Eve, after which it used its own engine for the last stage of ascent and the descent), Branson held a press conference. Such a momentous occasion couldn’t go without an equally momentous announcement, and it came with his revealing a partnership with Omaze to make “space accessible to everyone.”

In short, Virgin and Omaze have set up a raffle that will see one lucky winner and one guest of his or her choosing fly to the edge of space in early 2022. The big prize also includes a one-on-one with Branson and a tour of Spaceport America, as well as air fair covered to and from New Mexico, and accommodation. Omaze has a very simple system for raffles: the higher the individual donation and the number of donations, the more chances you have to win. You can also enter the sweepstakes without a donation, but that gets you only one chance to win – and not a trace of the satisfaction you feel knowing you helped others.

The idea behind the sweepstakes is to fund space organizations, non-profits and charities. In other words, donations will straight to Charities Aid Foundation America (“CAF America”) and Space for Humanity, which will then use the money for grants to “expand access to space, train our leaders of tomorrow and contribute to a culture of interconnectedness.”

As Richard Branson said in the announcement, which you can see in the first video below, when he was a kid, he could only dream of flying. Today, he is able to say he’s been to space, so he wants other dreamers to never quit trying. Of course, he’s also a billionaire and that helps with the fulfilling of wishes part. Other dreamers not in the same privileged position have a chance now with the raffle, either for free or for a maximum of $100.



Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Richard Branson Virgin Galactic vss unity vms eve space tourism charity
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day