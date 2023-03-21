Novitec Goes Mild on the Ferrari 296 GTB, Supercar Looks Perfect With No Wacky Add-Ons

Ferrari brought back the V6 engine after many decades almost two years ago, and they gave it to an entirely new model. It’s called the 296 GTB, sits above the F8 in the brand’s lineup, and you can consider it the indirect successor to the Dino 246.
Assisted by electricity, the 2.9-liter V6 lump develops 654 hp (663 ps/488 kW), and with the electric motor, the total output is rated at 819 hp (830 ps/kW). That’s a significant advantage over the F8 Tributo, and it allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds from a standstill, and up to over 205 mph (330 kph).
That’s plenty of oomph for any speed addict, though there are some tuners out there that will gladly give it a boost. One of them is Novitec, and their proposal isn’t extreme at all. In fact, they only have a high-performance exhaust system in store, for now anyway, because they do claim that more parts are in the making as we speak, which bumps the output to 868 ps (856 hp/638 kW).
Made of stainless steel or Inconel, a material used in Formula 1, the exhaust system is said to improve the soundtrack. It is also completed by what Novitec describes as “various tailpipes,” whose diameters measure 102 mm (4 in). These are available with the common carbon fiber look, and they can be had in 999 fine gold plating as well.
In addition to the exhaust pipes, there is a set of 21- and 22-inch wheels that can be equipped to the 296 GTB from Novitec. Made in collaboration with Vossen, they are called the NF 10, and on the pictured car, they’re presented in high glossy black, a hue chosen from a range of 72 colors. The alloys have a five twin-spoke design, and they were shod in 255/30R21 tires at the front, and 335/25R22 tires at the rear, which do fit under the arches even with the sports springs that have brought the entire body of the car by 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the asphalt.
Speed bumps and most driveways will pose no threat to the Novitec-tuned Ferrari 296 GTB, because they also have a front lift system on their shelves for the Italian supercar, which raises the nose by roughly 40 mm (1.6 in) at the push of a button.
Anyone slightly familiar with Novitec’s work is probably looking for aerodynamic enhancements, but that’s not the case here. Well, not yet anyway, because such upgrades are in development. As an extra, the tuner can reupholster the cabin in “virtually any desired color,” so that your 296 GTB will look like no other. The question is, would you really modify it if you had one?
That’s plenty of oomph for any speed addict, though there are some tuners out there that will gladly give it a boost. One of them is Novitec, and their proposal isn’t extreme at all. In fact, they only have a high-performance exhaust system in store, for now anyway, because they do claim that more parts are in the making as we speak, which bumps the output to 868 ps (856 hp/638 kW).
Made of stainless steel or Inconel, a material used in Formula 1, the exhaust system is said to improve the soundtrack. It is also completed by what Novitec describes as “various tailpipes,” whose diameters measure 102 mm (4 in). These are available with the common carbon fiber look, and they can be had in 999 fine gold plating as well.
In addition to the exhaust pipes, there is a set of 21- and 22-inch wheels that can be equipped to the 296 GTB from Novitec. Made in collaboration with Vossen, they are called the NF 10, and on the pictured car, they’re presented in high glossy black, a hue chosen from a range of 72 colors. The alloys have a five twin-spoke design, and they were shod in 255/30R21 tires at the front, and 335/25R22 tires at the rear, which do fit under the arches even with the sports springs that have brought the entire body of the car by 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the asphalt.
Speed bumps and most driveways will pose no threat to the Novitec-tuned Ferrari 296 GTB, because they also have a front lift system on their shelves for the Italian supercar, which raises the nose by roughly 40 mm (1.6 in) at the push of a button.
Anyone slightly familiar with Novitec’s work is probably looking for aerodynamic enhancements, but that’s not the case here. Well, not yet anyway, because such upgrades are in development. As an extra, the tuner can reupholster the cabin in “virtually any desired color,” so that your 296 GTB will look like no other. The question is, would you really modify it if you had one?