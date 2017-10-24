Novitec Ferrari GTC4Lusso Makes 709 HP, Sounds Like Old F1 Car

Screw purity and heritage, the GTC4Lusso is what Ferrari should have developed years ago. The only problem is that the turbocharged engine technology that now makes it so good only became available a few years ago.

13 photos AWD model does so with a little over 600 ponies. However, the 3.9 liters of twin-turbocharged madness has been boosted to produce 709 HP and 882 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque.



With this extra power comes better performance, as the



To further differentiate its product, Novitec also fitted a brand new high-performance exhaust system to the GTC4Lusso. Thanks to the video they provided, we know that it sounds brutal. Did somebody unleash an F1 car these twisting Alpine roads?



The exhaust system can be calibrated according to which of the three available tuning packages you chose. However, all of the setups have a butterfly valve to let more naughtiness escape from the back of the car. It also provides a small weight reduction for the 4-seat Ferrari.



The exterior isn't finished in the same flashy red that most Ferraris are. Instead, we get a sort of army tone that fits the shooting brake well. It's also accented by a three-piece Novitec aerodynamic body kit that cuts lift. The front bumper gets "horns" that stick out from the bottom, while the central carbon blade helps feed the engine.



The Lusso also benefits from a roof spoiler and full carbon inserts around the exhausts and taillights. In the wheels and tires department, we find that Novitec installed its NF7 alloys, which have a 5-double-spoke design and the same carbon finish we see on the body. There also an available NF4 set, but they are always going to be 21 inches up front and 22 at the back.



