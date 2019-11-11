autoevolution
 

November Is Ditch Your Car Month. Ditch It for Good, Get Lyft Benefits

November 11, 2019
November, the mother of all challenges. Whether this is the month in which you choose to grow a beard or go celibate, here’s another challenge you might want to consider: ditch your car.
2018 marked the first time Lyft took active steps towards achieving its goal of reducing car ownership, by launching the Ditch Your Car challenge. It encouraged Lyft users to go without their personal car for 30 days, in exchange for certain Lyft benefits.

Moreover, the ride-sharing company says, a survey they conducted that same year revealed that 22% of participants said they found car-ownership less interesting since they had Lyft as a constant means of transportation. So, since car ownership seems to be losing its appeal (at least according to Lyft), here’s another challenge for the month of November: Ditch Your Car again, this time for good.

Lyft has partnered with Carvana, the used car selling platform that made international headlines before for its car “vending machines,” and will offer anyone selling their car plenty of benefits. Basically, users have to register with Carvana and sell their vehicles, and at the end of the transaction, they will get bonus Lyft points.

These points include $250 in Lyft credit and 3 months of free Lyft Pink membership. This, in addition to the promise of “fair value for your car” from Carvana.

Lyft Pink usually costs $20 a month and includes advantages as discounts on rides, priority in busy pickup points, and free scooter and bike rentals in some cities. Getting 3 months free of charge is nothing to scoff about for the user who’s spending a lot of time on the road, you have to admit.

The offer runs through December 16 and is applicable only to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago, and only to “select riders” who will receive an invitation in the mail. Lyft admits that some of these users may buy a new car after they sell the old one and get the free credits, but asks, “Is a personal vehicle really still worth all the hassle and the money?” We'll see.
