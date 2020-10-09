Nova Motorcycles’ Ravishing Kawasaki KZ1000 Is A Timeless Showstopper

2021 Audi R8 RWD Available in the U.S. for $54k Less Than a Performance Quattro

Now, since we’ve concluded this whole shebang, Nova Motorcycles’ Back in 2013, Nova Motorcycles was co-founded by Pete Chilton and Sayer Anthony. Their Massachusetts-based workshop specializes in customizing just about any type of two-wheeled machine, and the final results are often mind-boggling, to say the least.In the past, we’ve explored one of the crew’s delicious works of mechanical art , based on a 2013 variant from Triumph ’s Thruxton 900 range. Sure enough, I couldn’t resist the urge to feature yet another fascinating entity from Nova’s magnificent portfolio.The project in question revolves around Kawasaki ’s revered KZ1000. As a successor to the almighty Z1, this glorious piece of Japanese machinery occupied a special place in many a rider’s hearts during the 1970s. It is powered by a four-strokeinline-four leviathan, with two valves per cylinder and a colossal displacement of 1,015cc.This nasty animal will generate up to 83 hp at 8,000 revs, along with a solid torque output of 58 pound-feet (78 Nm) at approximately 6,500 rpm. The engine’s sheer power is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, KZ1000 is capable of running the quarter mile in no more than 12.6 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 125 mph (200 kph).As to Nova Motorcycles’ outrageously handsome masterpiece, the moto surgeons began by treating its gearbox and powerplant to an extensive overhaul. The latter received a set of high-compression aftermarket pistons that’ll optimize its performance. On the other hand, KZ1000’s transmission was completely rebuilt.Next, the creature experienced a swingarm transplant, its standard unit being replaced by that of a 2004 Kawasaki ZX6. Additionally, the beast was provided with a 2005 ZX636R’s forks and its frame was tweaked to accommodate a single shock absorber.You will also find a custom subframe that supports the bike’s new tail section, as well as a Yamaha XS850’s gas tank, a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs from Tarozzi and one sinister Vance and Hines four-into-one exhaust. A Motogadget m-Unit is tasked with keeping the electrics alive, while KZ1000’s fresh leather saddle was upholstered by the pros over at Counterbalance Cycles.Now, since we’ve concluded this whole shebang, Nova Motorcycles’ Instagram profile is the next places you ought to be visiting! Trust me, their range guarantees to soothe your soul.