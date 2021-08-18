Nothing Badder Than This Murdered-Out 1973 International Harvester Loadstar Restomod

The International Loadstar is a series of brawny trucks produced by International Harvester from 1962 to 1978 and they found favor among farmers and industrial users as they were hailed for their hardy and rock-solid - if homely - dependability.
But this Loadstar is a nasty, brutal and stylish restomod made to take over any car show or bar parking lot. It might be uglier than many of the lesser sins, but the Loadstar is just endearing enough to have made it something of a movie star over the years with featured roles in classic films from Vanishing Point to Car Wash.
This dually, single cab model was once used by the Northwestern Pacific railroad and in the olive fields of California. Murdered out in satin black over gray and powered by a 383ci stroker V8, this grunter is pushed along by a four-speed, 700R4 automatic transmission.
The bed features custom bodywork, frenched-in rear taillamps, air ride suspension with a Viair compressor, power steering and brakes and a restored front bench seat. It also sports an Auto Meter gauge set, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes and rough-and-tumble 22.5″ polished Alcoa wheels. A set of 245/75 Toyo M154 tires upfront and 235/80 Michelin X tires out-back complete the husky look.
You bring it to halt with power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes and ride along in comfort courtesy of a custom air suspension with Firestone airbags and a Viair compressor integrated into the front and rear axles.
The driver perches atop a bench seat trimmed in black vinyl with gray cloth patterned inserts. The mod includes matching carpets and door trim panels, a lockable glovebox and old-school crank windows.
Powered by a replacement 383ci stroker V8 fed by fuel by a Holley carburetor and air by an Edelbrock air cleaner. The Murder Loadstar features custom headers, MSD electronic ignition and spark plug wires and a slick “383 Stroker” set of valve covers.
Source: BringATrailer
But this Loadstar is a nasty, brutal and stylish restomod made to take over any car show or bar parking lot. It might be uglier than many of the lesser sins, but the Loadstar is just endearing enough to have made it something of a movie star over the years with featured roles in classic films from Vanishing Point to Car Wash.
This dually, single cab model was once used by the Northwestern Pacific railroad and in the olive fields of California. Murdered out in satin black over gray and powered by a 383ci stroker V8, this grunter is pushed along by a four-speed, 700R4 automatic transmission.
The bed features custom bodywork, frenched-in rear taillamps, air ride suspension with a Viair compressor, power steering and brakes and a restored front bench seat. It also sports an Auto Meter gauge set, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes and rough-and-tumble 22.5″ polished Alcoa wheels. A set of 245/75 Toyo M154 tires upfront and 235/80 Michelin X tires out-back complete the husky look.
You bring it to halt with power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes and ride along in comfort courtesy of a custom air suspension with Firestone airbags and a Viair compressor integrated into the front and rear axles.
The driver perches atop a bench seat trimmed in black vinyl with gray cloth patterned inserts. The mod includes matching carpets and door trim panels, a lockable glovebox and old-school crank windows.
Powered by a replacement 383ci stroker V8 fed by fuel by a Holley carburetor and air by an Edelbrock air cleaner. The Murder Loadstar features custom headers, MSD electronic ignition and spark plug wires and a slick “383 Stroker” set of valve covers.
Source: BringATrailer