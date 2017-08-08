Not Wearing the Seat Belt in the Rear and the Horrible Consequences It Has

For some reason, we tend to believe that the rear seats of a car are safer than the ones in the front in case of a crash, but that's simply not true anymore.

In reality, what usually gets you is the sudden deceleration, which is the same anywhere in the car. Wearing a seat belt, however, can mitigate that effect as not only do they keep you from bumping into things, but they also allow a tiny amount of travel, which could make the difference between g forces that can kill a person, and ones that enable them to live another day.



However, most people's perception is that they don't need to wear the



A study released by the IIHS showed that occupants wearing their seat belts had equal chances of dying regardless whether they sat in the front or the back, while for those of over 54 years of age, the risk was actually greater in the rear. As for the restrained versus unrestrained comparison in the back seats, those who don't buckle up have nearly eight times higher chances of sustaining serious injuries.



With the current proliferation of ride-hailing companies and the continuous use of taxis, the seat belt use in the rear seat is more relevant than ever. The IIHS carried its study on 1,172 adults 18 or older who had ridden in the back over the preceding six months, and a surprisingly high percentage of 72 said they used the seat belt when seated in the rear.



However, over half of the people who die in passenger vehicle crashes in the US do not buckle up, meaning more attention paid to the very healthy habit of fastening the seat belt could save a lot of lives. You can watch the short IIHS vide below for a reminder, as well as get an image of what happens to the driver or the front passenger if those behind them are not fastened in their seats.



