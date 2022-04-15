Not Too Fast, Automakers Should Reconsider Electric-Only Strategy, BMW CEO Warns

More on this:

1 The Car Industry Gets a Jolt With California's Accelerated Plan to Phase Out ICE Vehicles

2 Porsche Develops High-Voltage Battery Repair Plan, Thinks of Customers and Environment

3 EVs Are So Cool Now That People Spend Insane Amounts of Money to Buy One

4 EV Demand Has Skyrocketed in the U.S. Due to the High Fuel Prices

5 How Long Are EV Batteries Expected to Last?