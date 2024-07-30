Not To Be Messed With: Tesla Model S Plaid Breaks Quarter-Mile Record

Teslas must be on to something. They keep breaking quarter-mile records and don't seem to be breaking a sweat while at it. The time has come for the Tesla Model S Plaid to show what it's got at the drag strip.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is a weapon from the moment it rolls off the production line of the Fremont plant in California. The high-performance sedan is powered by three permanent magnet-synchronous electric motors, one mounted on the front axle and two operating at the rear.
Together, they generate 1,020 horsepower (1,006 metric horsepower) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Newton meters) of torque through a single-speed transmission in an all-wheel drive setup.
The powertrain makes the Tesla Model S flash from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in 2.1 seconds and run the quarter mile in 9.1 seconds at 153 mph (246 kph) on its way to a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). The electric sedan weighs up to 4,894 pounds (2,220 kilograms), which does not really make it a ballerina.
However, the figures say otherwise. Furthermore, someone managed to get even better numbers on a run at the drag strip compared to what Tesla promises.
DragTimes managed to propel the Model S Plaid to a quarter mile in just 8.56 seconds at a speed of 162 mph (261 kph). The run outpaces the car's previous records: 8.71 seconds from a tuned version and 8.73 seconds from a stock Model S Plaid.
On the same run, the sedan also hit 60 mph from a standstill in 1.88 seconds and did an eighth-mile in 5.57 seconds at 130.46mph. DragTimes tagged Elon Musk on X, asking him if "this is what the new roadster will run."
However, Elon Musk already hinted at the Roadster flashing from 0 to 60 mph in a sub-one-second time. The Roadster should go into production next year, which is seven years after the official unveiling and four years after it was originally planned for production. But knowing Musk, who knows when it will really happen?
Last week, DragTimes managed to break the quarter-mile record with a Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast. Rated at 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower), the tri-motor version of the electric pickup truck had two previous attempts before achieving its best time ever. However, with the wheels spinning at launch, it lost precious time.
It managed to outpace the previous attempts at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. With Brooks Weisblat, the owner of the DragTimes YouTube channel, behind the wheel, the range-topping Cybertruck ran the quarter mile in 10.963 seconds, with an exit speed of 120.7 mph (194.2 kph), which stands as a brand-new record.
Together, they generate 1,020 horsepower (1,006 metric horsepower) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Newton meters) of torque through a single-speed transmission in an all-wheel drive setup.
The powertrain makes the Tesla Model S flash from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in 2.1 seconds and run the quarter mile in 9.1 seconds at 153 mph (246 kph) on its way to a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). The electric sedan weighs up to 4,894 pounds (2,220 kilograms), which does not really make it a ballerina.
However, the figures say otherwise. Furthermore, someone managed to get even better numbers on a run at the drag strip compared to what Tesla promises.
DragTimes managed to propel the Model S Plaid to a quarter mile in just 8.56 seconds at a speed of 162 mph (261 kph). The run outpaces the car's previous records: 8.71 seconds from a tuned version and 8.73 seconds from a stock Model S Plaid.
On the same run, the sedan also hit 60 mph from a standstill in 1.88 seconds and did an eighth-mile in 5.57 seconds at 130.46mph. DragTimes tagged Elon Musk on X, asking him if "this is what the new roadster will run."
However, Elon Musk already hinted at the Roadster flashing from 0 to 60 mph in a sub-one-second time. The Roadster should go into production next year, which is seven years after the official unveiling and four years after it was originally planned for production. But knowing Musk, who knows when it will really happen?
Last week, DragTimes managed to break the quarter-mile record with a Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast. Rated at 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower), the tri-motor version of the electric pickup truck had two previous attempts before achieving its best time ever. However, with the wheels spinning at launch, it lost precious time.
It managed to outpace the previous attempts at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. With Brooks Weisblat, the owner of the DragTimes YouTube channel, behind the wheel, the range-topping Cybertruck ran the quarter mile in 10.963 seconds, with an exit speed of 120.7 mph (194.2 kph), which stands as a brand-new record.
New Record! 8.56 @ 162 MPH by Tesla Plaid Racing in a #tesla #models #plaid - Is this what the new #roadster will run, @elonmusk @Tesla pic.twitter.com/U7Qb4HDIDF— DragTimes (@DragTimes) July 29, 2024