Not Surprisingly, Most Tesla Cybertruck Pre-Orders Come From the US

So maybe you thought Elon Musk’s Cybertruck was ugly. Maybe you found it too big or too off-putting in design or too useless with its reportedly bullet-proof windows. Maybe you were wrong.
Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s upcoming EV, the angular, bullet-proof, apocalypse-ready Cybertruck, in November 2019, in a presentation that went viral for all the wrong reasons, as the glass broke during a test meant to show it couldn’t be broken. Pre-orders started right away, through $100 refundable reservations.
The delivery date for the e-truck was initially set for late 2021 for the single-motor RWD version, and late 2022 for the dual-motor all-wheel and tri-motor versions. However, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down all Tesla operations, these could be subject to change.
Recent reports indicated that at least half a million pre-orders had already been made, which is not entirely surprising given that it only took a hundred bucks to do it. At the same time, surveys indicated that, despite the media coverage, not many people (potential buyers or not) were exactly impressed with it. Especially not Americans.
Here are some new figures to contradict that. Crowdsourcing data from the Tesla community shows that most of these pre-orders came from the U.S. Americans love trucks, and Musk was onto something when he said he’d created the Cybertruck because only a tank was better than a truck, so the figure shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise.
CybertruckTalk says 76.25% of pre-orders come from the U.S., followed by Canada with 10.43%, and Australia (3.16%) and the UK (1.39%). Norway, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, France and Iceland are also on the list, but percentages are under 1.1.
At first sight, this would seem to confirm that the Cybertruck fits right in with Americans’ undying love of trucks.
However, these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. First of all, they’re not official numbers; secondly, they’re offered without additional data on the people surveyed; thirdly, they’re sourced from a mere 1,800 members from the vaguely named “Tesla community,” a number that may or may not be representative of the 500,000 who reportedly placed orders.
