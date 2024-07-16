Not Funny: Rich YouTuber Can't Insure His Lamborghini Revuelto, Asks for Help

Access to affordable insurance is paramount for millions of people worldwide. You can't drive legally without it, and you shouldn't even attempt to turn on a car without proper coverage. You never know what might go wrong. Any accident can lead to sky-high costs one may not be able to cover out of pocket. But what's to be done when no insurer wants you to be their client?
Everyone knows that insurance can cost a lot of money. In many cases, the premiums people can choose from seem to have been selected by billionaires for millionaires. The average middle-class American is bombarded from all sides for trying to live a comfortable life in today's US of A. Inflation alone is raising our cortisol levels.
For some car owners, however, there are solutions. Many have even agreed to have their driving monitored for more affordable premiums, but that's not something that can work out for everyone, and honestly, it shouldn't have even been an option to begin with. Anyone deserves real privacy.
However, it can get a lot worse. Believe it or not, even well-off people can have trouble obtaining coverage. On the right side of the pond, in the UK, a Lamborghini enthusiast and gearhead who can afford to drive his collection of supercars like it's comprised of only Nissan Altimas, tried to insure a Lamborghini Revuelto and failed. He tried multiple online platforms, but nobody wanted to give him a quote.
A broker told him that insurers are running away mainly because he has a YouTube channel and has done all sorts of courageous stunts with pricey cars. They have seen his videos and don't want to provide him with coverage.
But this guy didn't even get an absurd quote. Apparently, British insurers simply don't want his business.
A broker explained to Mark McCann that insurance is absurdly expensive for many people in the UK because of the supply chain shortages (that started during the global health crisis and are somehow still ongoing in some parts of the world), the cost of servicing vehicles (labor has gotten pretty expensive, but parts are pricey, too), theft problems, and the increased price of new cars.
Inflation has really wreaked havoc everywhere, and thieves are contributing to this as well. Also, young drivers are paying higher premiums because insurers' statistics show they are the ones most likely to make a claim.
This annoyed the Lambo owner. He learned that insurers rely on very complicated statistics to ensure that they won't go bankrupt in case claims cost more than the money they obtained from customers. Those calculations and factors like those mentioned above forced the hand of these companies to charge more.
However, surprise-surprise, the insurers aren't hanging on by a thread. McCann looked at the profitability numbers for 2023 and discovered that all major providers had increased their net income by 10 to 62 percent.
This tells us two things. One, most insurers don't treat affluent people differently than others. If they perceive them as too much of a risk, there won't be any coverage provided. Two, it's important to shop around. You never know where you can find the best offer. Never settle for what it's shown to you after quick inquiry.
All in all, it's an interesting world we live in. Paying to be able to drive is slowly but surely eating into family budgets and might make many reconsider acquiring a new car. Why spend tens of thousands on being able to drive alone when you can use affordable public transport, right? Better yet, it's good for the environment to use the bus or the tram to move around.
All this should also be a wake-up call for automakers. They stand to lose if more and more people don't have access to affordable insurance. Land Rover already went through something similar, and it doesn't take much to convince someone to give up on their car in a world where everything costs a lot more than one or two years ago. Most wages haven't kept up with inflation.
More than meets the eyeThe man (who also has a Huracan Sterrato and an Aventador SVJ) dug deeper into the issue to see what reason insurance companies could have to not even give him a "go away" price. Businesses who don't want to sell you a product or a service but don't intend to miss out on a good payday can show you a price that's outrageous. If you agree to pay, then they stand to earn more money than usual. If you don't, then they avoid doing something they didn't necessarily want to.
Obtaining affordable insurance becomes even more challenging when your car is partly or completely electrified. As we recently learned, replacing a battery (even a small one) can cost more than the vehicle's market value.
Who is to blame?But is the Lamborghini to blame for McCann not being able to obtain coverage? Can no one drive a Revuelto in the Kingdom? Well, no. It's not the supercar's fault. There are almost a hundred Revueltos roaming the UK's streets. Considering that the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory is busy with confirmed orders until late 2026, that's not surprising at all.
But he didn't give up there. He wanted to be able to drive the Revuelto and kept looking for more options. While searching, his current provider sent him an email notifying the man that there would be no renewal. That meant he wouldn't have been able to legally drive not even one of his many cars on public roads. The companies his broker contacted indirectly turned him into a pedestrian.
Calling all carsDesperate for a resolution, he asked a fellow YouTuber for help. Yianni Charalambous, aka Yannimize, also has a Lamborghini Revuelto, and his model is insured. He gave McCann someone's phone number, and that person gladly accepted the challenge. This broker wasted no time. He quickly returned with an offer of £6,377 ($8,257) for a year of fully comprehensive coverage. Moreover, in case his Revuelto were to be totaled, the insurer would pay him £490,000 ($634,631) to buy another one or spend it on whatever he wants to.
