Not for Unauthorized Personnel! Airbus 350 Pilot Reveals Some Cool Plane Secrets

Yes, pilots do take naps on planes! But there’s so much more that we, in our blissful ignorance, are not being told or shown. This pilot shares some cool, secret compartments of an Airbus 350, which are hidden from our passenger's eyes.
YouTube user “bjornpilot” posted a video giving us a tour of an Airbus 350 aircraft, the “pilot” way. Turns out there’s more to the aircraft that meets the unauthorized eye.
For instance, a “secret” crew rest compartment, which is no secret at all for any pilot. It is equipped with two comfy beds with a curtain and even reading lights, where pilots can take short naps or, why not, enjoy a good book.
The pilot then gets below the cockpit through a trapdoor on the floor and shows us where the electronics compartment is. It is basically a server room where all the rack-mounted computers are, and there are a lot of them. The pilot then opens another door and lets us take a peek at the cargo area.
What was surprising about all these compartments was the spaciousness of them all. From a passenger’s point of view, these planes don’t look half as roomy as they really are.
Back into the cockpit, the pilot gives us a short walk-through of some of the data on the screens, including how and where the position of the plane is displayed and the route of the aircraft.
The pilot also flies Airbus 330 and Airbus 340 planes and documenting rides and posting them on the internet is a hobby of his. He uses a wide-angle camera mounted on a selfie stick for his videos.
There are other cool videos you can find on his YouTube channel. Earlier this spring the pilot also posted a video of him flying a small Saab Safir plane that was built in 1954.
