Not Enemies, but Raindrops Could Become a Nightmare for USAF’s Hypersonic Aircraft

There are many interesting waves gearing up to transform the future of aeronautics, and one of them is hypersonic travel. It’s particularly interesting for the U.S. Air Force, which has been actively supporting several projects in this field, from hypersonic rockets to cargo aircraft that can transport essential supplies at very high speeds, anywhere in the world. But there’s still a great deal to learn about this way of travelling, as this new research study shows.

6 photos