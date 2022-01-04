Not Dead Yet: Mitsubishi Reports Best Sales in Over a Decade, Still No New Evo

You probably thought 2021 would be the year Mitsubishi finally went under after years of sales slumps. As it happens, their latest financial report says quite the opposite. This report details how the fourth quarter of 2021 saw sales increase an astonishing 68.3% from the year prior.
You may be inclined to believe that the global health crisis can explain away this phenomenon, but let's look closer at the data. Here, we find that every month of the 2021 fourth financial quarter was notable in one way or another. The month of October represented the brand's best sales data in that month since 2007. The month of December was their best since 2006.
But just what exactly is at the root of this unexpected resurgence? Well, a good portion of it is to do with the stylish, well-equipped, and reasonably affordable 2022 Outlander SUV. A seven-seater crossover with all the good looks of a Lincoln or a Lexus at a Ford and Toyota price point.
Small sacrifices in the engine and power department are made up for with a level of features that's gosh darn impressive for what it is. The 2.5-liter, four-banger under the hood isn't exactly a Lada engine in its own right.
Less anticipated this year was the meteoric rise of the ever-polarizing Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan. Now in its eighth model year in the US, the Mirage has been nothing but a joke to auto reviewers but fiercely loved by their owners.
But when the global chip shortage swallowed up cheap base model Civics, Fits, Corollas, and Elantras, the lowly 78 horsepower, three-cylinder Mirage was still available. It's translated into the Mirage becoming the number one selling sub-compact in America during 2021, beating out the equally drab Chevy Spark.
Further success with the outgoing last-gen Outlander PHEV has this year has us drooling in anticipation for the upcoming revised model based on the new Outlander platform. The venerable Outlander Sport also accounted for a not unsubstantial 18.7% of yearly sales.
All in all, we're all happy as pigs rolling in you-know-what to see what was once Japan's coolest car brand rise to relevancy once again. Although bringing back the Eclipse and the Lancer Evo would be a nice touch for the future.
