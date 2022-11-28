Not All Classics Are Worth Rescuing: 2004 Land Rover Discovery Sentenced to the Crusher

Electric cars might be the future, but the allure of the classic car is too enticing to let go. The thought of cruising behind the wheel of a classic gem is enough to keep most enthusiasts committed to preserving these relics. But classic cars have a dark side. They are labor-intensive and expensive to maintain.
Ask any auto mechanic, and they will tell you classic cars bring in much of the profits that keep them in business. Here’s the truth. If we all went green and bought a Tesla, auto repair shops would have no option but to shut down.
If you’ve been following our stories, you’ve probably read our pieces on Tyler Hoover. He’s a car influencer on YouTube who’s gathered a massive following on the platform for making dumb car purchase decisions.
In fact, all his decisions are brilliant until the moment his mechanic, David Long of Car Wizard YouTube channel, does an inspection.
Fortunately for Hoover, the 2004 Land Rover Discovery II the Car Wizard is working on was shipped in from New York by another client. It was brought in due to a simple fail-to-start issue, but he suspects there could be more.
“When it rolled off the truck, I saw, hey, there’s the Land Rover. I didn’t really think much of it. I started realizing there’s a lot more to this story. Something’s going on here that I’ve not been told,” the Car Wizard said, introducing the 2004 Land Rover Discovery II.
According to the client, the car didn’t start when the ignition was turned. It was garage kept in her house and later moved to an auto repair shop for a couple of years before it was shipped to the Car Wizard (It was last registered in 2013).
After inspection, the Car Wizard discovered the ’04 Land Rover Discovery’s problems were far worse than just a starting issue. The braking system was completely rusted, it didn’t have any coolant, and when he tried turning over the engine, it sounded uneven (rusted cylinders).
Based on his inspection, the 2004 Land Rover Discovery II needed an engine rebuild, an entire brake and fuel system replacement, interior refurbishment (cabin filled with mold), and a complete set of tires.
“It’s going to be at least eight to ten grand to get this thing rolling and safe again or more,” the Car Wizard revealed.
According to the Car Wizard, there was something off about this classic car. The client’s story and what his team unearthed didn’t match.
After sending in the quotation and expecting some resistance, the client simply told the Car Wizard to junk the car.
As shocking as it might seem, it's probably the right call. The repairs might cost more than a proper running variant in the used car market. On Bring a Trailer, running and neatly preserved versions of the same model cost between $8,000 and $18,000.
