Not a GTO: 1971 Pontiac T-37 Packs Big Muscle Under Tropical Lime Skin

When discussing Pontiacs from the golden muscle car era, we usually think about the GTO, Firebird, and Trans Am. But that's not to say these were the only Ponchos available with the company's high-output engines. However, while nameplates like the LeMans and Ventura are mentioned in this group, some have been forgotten. The T-37 is one of them.
Introduced for the 1970 model year, the T-37 was aimed at younger buyers at a time when muscle cars had become more expensive due to higher insurance rates. It was essentially a stripped LeMans devoid of any fancy features in standard form. Priced from $2,600, the economy-minded hardtop was nearly 20% cheaper than a GTO. At the time of its introduction, it was also GM's lowest-priced hardtop, outgunning the Chevrolet Chevelle.
However, the T-37's options list also included Pontiac's most potent engines. When properly equipped, the T-37 morphed into an unassuming sleeper capable of quick quarter-mile runs. The low sticker made the T-37 quite popular, and Pontiac sold tens of thousands of units in 1970 and 1971. However, high-performance versions are quite rare.
In 1971, for instance, only 54 customers ordered their T-37s with the mighty 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) HO V8. I introduced you to one of those cars in late 2022. It was also one of only six equipped with the Turbo 400 automatic transmission and one of just two ordered with the hood-mounted tach. The green example you see here is not quite as rare, but it's pretty exotic regarding color and drivetrain upgrades.
Spotted sitting pretty at an auction event, this T-37 flaunts an attention-grabbing shade of green. Although it may look like a custom color, it's actually a factory hue. It's called Tropical Lime Poly, and it's one of the most vibrant colors on Pontiac's 1971 palette. Much like Dodge, Plymouth, and Ford, Pontiac offered quite a few "high-impact" paints at the time. Tropical Lime shared honors with Orbit Orange, Quzal Gold, Carousel Red, and Golden Red Yellow (yup, that's a very confusing name).
The Poncho also rides on matching wheels and boasts a green interior. The latter is darker than the flashy hue adorning the body, but the color combo itself is very rare. I don't have production numbers to run by (Pontiac didn't keep track), but you'd be hard-pressed to find another 1971 Pontiac with these specific colors. And because it's the result of a rotisserie restoration, this T-37 looks flawless inside and out.
There's even better news under the hood because you're looking at one of those T-37s that were ordered with the 455-cubic-inch V8. The range-topping unit came in two flavors, starting with a four-barrel unit rated at 325 horsepower. Pontiac also offered a High Output version good for 335 horses and an impressive 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
This hardtop left the factory with the less powerful unit, but the engine has been upgraded during the restoration. It also has a TCI Street Fighter automatic transmission and a TCI Saturday Night Special converter. There's no info on output, but it's safe to say it packs more than a period HO version.
All told, we're looking at a fully-fledged sleeper, the kind that could outrun a 1971 GTO at the drag strip. This beauty crossed the auction block in early 2024 for $33,000. Needless to say, the buyer got a fabulous car for not a lot of dough. Check it out in the video below.
However, the T-37's options list also included Pontiac's most potent engines. When properly equipped, the T-37 morphed into an unassuming sleeper capable of quick quarter-mile runs. The low sticker made the T-37 quite popular, and Pontiac sold tens of thousands of units in 1970 and 1971. However, high-performance versions are quite rare.
In 1971, for instance, only 54 customers ordered their T-37s with the mighty 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) HO V8. I introduced you to one of those cars in late 2022. It was also one of only six equipped with the Turbo 400 automatic transmission and one of just two ordered with the hood-mounted tach. The green example you see here is not quite as rare, but it's pretty exotic regarding color and drivetrain upgrades.
Spotted sitting pretty at an auction event, this T-37 flaunts an attention-grabbing shade of green. Although it may look like a custom color, it's actually a factory hue. It's called Tropical Lime Poly, and it's one of the most vibrant colors on Pontiac's 1971 palette. Much like Dodge, Plymouth, and Ford, Pontiac offered quite a few "high-impact" paints at the time. Tropical Lime shared honors with Orbit Orange, Quzal Gold, Carousel Red, and Golden Red Yellow (yup, that's a very confusing name).
The Poncho also rides on matching wheels and boasts a green interior. The latter is darker than the flashy hue adorning the body, but the color combo itself is very rare. I don't have production numbers to run by (Pontiac didn't keep track), but you'd be hard-pressed to find another 1971 Pontiac with these specific colors. And because it's the result of a rotisserie restoration, this T-37 looks flawless inside and out.
There's even better news under the hood because you're looking at one of those T-37s that were ordered with the 455-cubic-inch V8. The range-topping unit came in two flavors, starting with a four-barrel unit rated at 325 horsepower. Pontiac also offered a High Output version good for 335 horses and an impressive 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
This hardtop left the factory with the less powerful unit, but the engine has been upgraded during the restoration. It also has a TCI Street Fighter automatic transmission and a TCI Saturday Night Special converter. There's no info on output, but it's safe to say it packs more than a period HO version.
All told, we're looking at a fully-fledged sleeper, the kind that could outrun a 1971 GTO at the drag strip. This beauty crossed the auction block in early 2024 for $33,000. Needless to say, the buyer got a fabulous car for not a lot of dough. Check it out in the video below.