Not a GTO: 1971 Pontiac T-37 Packs Big Muscle Under Tropical Lime Skin

Introduced for the 1970 model year, the T-37 was aimed at younger buyers at a time when muscle cars had become more expensive due to higher insurance rates. It was essentially a stripped LeMans devoid of any fancy features in standard form. Priced from $2,600, the economy-minded hardtop was nearly 20% cheaper than a GTO. At the time of its introduction, it was also GM's lowest-priced hardtop, outgunning the Chevrolet Chevelle.However, the T-37's options list also included Pontiac's most potent engines. When properly equipped, the T-37 morphed into an unassuming sleeper capable of quick quarter-mile runs. The low sticker made the T-37 quite popular, and Pontiac sold tens of thousands of units in 1970 and 1971. However, high-performance versions are quite rare.In 1971, for instance, only 54 customers ordered their T-37s with the mighty 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) HO V8. I introduced you to one of those cars in late 2022 . It was also one of only six equipped with the Turbo 400 automatic transmission and one of just two ordered with the hood-mounted tach. The green example you see here is not quite as rare, but it's pretty exotic regarding color and drivetrain upgrades.Spotted sitting pretty at an auction event, this T-37 flaunts an attention-grabbing shade of green. Although it may look like a custom color, it's actually a factory hue. It's called Tropical Lime Poly, and it's one of the most vibrant colors on Pontiac's 1971 palette. Much like Dodge, Plymouth, and Ford, Pontiac offered quite a few "high-impact" paints at the time. Tropical Lime shared honors with Orbit Orange, Quzal Gold, Carousel Red, and Golden Red Yellow (yup, that's a very confusing name).The Poncho also rides on matching wheels and boasts a green interior. The latter is darker than the flashy hue adorning the body, but the color combo itself is very rare. I don't have production numbers to run by (Pontiac didn't keep track), but you'd be hard-pressed to find another 1971 Pontiac with these specific colors. And because it's the result of a rotisserie restoration, this T-37 looks flawless inside and out.There's even better news under the hood because you're looking at one of those T-37s that were ordered with the 455-cubic-inch V8. The range-topping unit came in two flavors, starting with a four-barrel unit rated at 325 horsepower. Pontiac also offered a High Output version good for 335 horses and an impressive 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.This hardtop left the factory with the less powerful unit, but the engine has been upgraded during the restoration . It also has a TCI Street Fighter automatic transmission and a TCI Saturday Night Special converter. There's no info on output, but it's safe to say it packs more than a period HO version.All told, we're looking at a fully-fledged sleeper, the kind that could outrun a 1971 GTO at the drag strip. This beauty crossed the auction block in early 2024 for $33,000. Needless to say, the buyer got a fabulous car for not a lot of dough. Check it out in the video below.