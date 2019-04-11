This Is How the Huge Bottom of the Falcon Heavy Looks Like

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Ban of Towel Animals, World Mourns

Towel animals, a staple of any respectable cruise ship, will no longer be a daily occurrence for customers of Norwegian Cruise Line, as part of a new trial to protect the world’s resources. 4 photos



The company is trying to be more environmental-friendly and that means cutting down on waste. Making towel animals every single day means washing the towels daily, even if they haven’t been used. That translates into waste, so it will be cut.



“We are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen by fostering a culture of awareness and respect for our world’s resources. Our mission is to continually improve our sustainability culture through fresh innovation, progressive education and open collaboration,” Da Silva says. “As such, from time to time we explore opportunities to expand our efforts. In this instance, we are assessing the impact of reducing the number of towel animals we showcase aboard a few of our ships.”



There’s a catch, though. This is just a limited test, so customers who still want towel animals can get them on a daily basis, if only they make their desire known to staff.



“We understand that many of our guests enjoy them as part of the experience of cruising with us, so towel animals remain available upon request,” Da Silva adds. “This is simply a test, and we are providing them if guests request them.”



