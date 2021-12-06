Norway to Operate a Pioneering Zero-Emissions Green Ammonia Fuel Tanker

Hydrogen could be considered a controversial alternative to conventional fuel for several reasons, one of them being that toxic substances are released through its production process, which cancels, to some extent, its benefits for the environment. But green hydrogen and green ammonia are becoming more easily available, enabling a real transformation in various transportation sectors, including the maritime one.
Sembcorp Marine is one of the companies that have been actively involved in developing green solutions for shipping. It began this journey of re-envisioning its activities from a sustainable point of view, and it’s one of the founding members of Global Center for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD). One of the Center’s main projects is a pilot study related to the safety and operational performance of an ammonia bunker in Singapore.
This project and all the other green initiatives of Sembcorp Marine are meant to contribute to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s objective of cutting shipping greenhouse gas emissions by half, compared to 2008 levels, over the next decades.
The most recent one will claim the title of world’s first ammonia-fueled tanker. Designed by LMG Marin, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine, for Grieg Edge, the innovation unit of Grieg Maritime Group, the future vessel that will be named MS Green Ammonia, will not only be powered by sustainable fuel, but will also be used to carry it.
The future MS Green Ammonia will operate between Berlevag, Norway, and Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago located between Norway and the North Pole. This zero-emissions vessel’s role will be to transport green fuel, while also being powered by green ammonia, instead of coals.
Green ammonia is considered a truly eco-friendly fuel, based on hydrogen that’s obtained through water electrolysis, using renewable energy, such as solar power and wind power. Conventional ammonia, also known as grey ammonia, is obtained by mixing hydrogen with nitrogen, a process which results in over two tons of CO2 emissions for every ton of ammonia.
By using the green alternative instead of conventional ammonia, the future tanker will become a truly eco-friendly fuel carrier. The pioneering green ammonia-fueled tanker is set to begin operations in 2024.
