Norway's Car Sales Prove Country Lives in the Future

China is currently the undisputed global leader in EV sales, but the Scandinavian country of Norway is making a strong case for itself. It will never be able to overtake China purely because of the huge discrepancy in their population figures, but it can best the Asians on percentage.

25 photos



This was a record month for Norway, with the previous best dating all the way back to January with a mere 37 percent. Bear in mind these figures also take into account plug-in hybrid vehicles, but the pure battery-powered ones still outweigh those that still carry that gas engine vestige.



This June, BEVs accounted for 27 percent of



In second place came a much more expensive vehicle: SUV , which found its way to the garages of 609 Norwegians.



Finally, it was the



But 42 percent is just a milestone for Norway on its way to the proclaimed goal of 100 percent electric vehicles sales in 2025. With incentives such as the exemption from the 25 percent VAT, the Nordic country has every chance of pulling it off. And that it had already done. In fact, unless you proclaimed your yard a new country and went out to buy an electric vehicle, Norway has the highest EV adoption among new cars in the entire world. Just last month, 42 percent of all new cars sold there were electric, which is a far cry from the global average which is still below two percent.This was a record month for Norway, with the previous best dating all the way back to January with a mere 37 percent. Bear in mind these figures also take into account plug-in hybrid vehicles, but the pure battery-powered ones still outweigh those that still carry that gas engine vestige.This June, BEVs accounted for 27 percent of new car sales , with the Volkswagen e-Golf leading the charge. The German hatchback converted to battery power sold 874 units in Norway over the last month, which we hope won't be a sign for VW to keep doing things as it does now.In second place came a much more expensive vehicle: Tesla 's Model X electric, which found its way to the garages of 609 Norwegians. Renault ZOE, the model that still tops European EV sales overall, came in third with 428 new registrations.Finally, it was the Opel Ampera E (the European version of GM's Chevrolet Bolt) that might have tilted the scales with the first shipment reaching the shores of the Old Continent. With 389 units sold, Opel's EV definitely put a shoulder to this record-breaking result, but it won't happen again very soon since no more Ampera Es will be made until next year as GM focuses production on its internal market.But 42 percent is just a milestone for Norway on its way to the proclaimed goal of 100 percent electric vehicles sales in 2025. With incentives such as the exemption from the 25 percent VAT, the Nordic country has every chance of pulling it off.