Norway Inaugurates the Game-Changing Medstraum, World’s First Electric Fast Ferry

Last year, an ambitious project in Norway aimed at launching zero-emission ferry operations using an innovative vessel that would be not just eco-friendly, but also as efficient as standard boats. Now, the MS Medstraum is no longer just a rendering, but a real ship that’s ready to enter service after the recent naming ceremony.
Medstraum, which claims to be the world’s first all-electric high-speed ferry, was recently admired during its naming ceremony held in Stavanger, Norway, introduced by the country’s Minister of Transport, Jon-Ivar Nygard.
It’s the result of the TrAM (Transport – Advanced and Modular) project, initiated by Maritime CleanTech, led by Kolumbus, a public transport company. The project was funded by the EU, and also got support from the local authorities, as it will be used to transport passengers on a commuter route in Rogaland.
What makes Medstraum a game-changer is that it’s officially classified as a high-speed craft (meaning that it can surpass 23 knots/26 mph/42.5 kph) while being power by a fully-electric propulsion system. Usually, in order to reach high speeds, green vessels would need to be hybrid. But the Medstraum isn’t backed by fossil fuel or any alternative fuel.
At 101 feet (31 meters) this ferry is equipped with two electric motors, and two Corvus Dolphin Power Lithium battery systems. The well-known maritime expert Wartsila was in charge of integrating the batteries, the propulsion, and the electric onboard systems.
The ship’s propulsion system, called the Ecoflow el-flow system was designed specifically for it, and it’s comprised of a turning propeller, rudder, shaft, carbon brackets, and gears. Thanks to it, the ferry claims to have an 80% propulsion efficiency, which was previously unheard of for this type of vessel.
The result is that Medstraum can operate for an entire hour powered only by electricity, at 23 knots. According to the company that is operating it, this ferry will eliminate the equivalent of 60 buses’ emissions per year. Those involved in the project hope that Medstraum will pave the way for many similar vessels in the future. For now, it will surely make local transportation cleaner.
