Norway Bought More EVs Per Capita Than Anywhere Else on Earth in 2021, Sets an Example

You're likely to have a different view of sustainable energy when your national oil supply is largely governed by the whims of a saber-rattling dictator with an ax to grind just east of your border. This is the predicament that the Norwegians found themselves embattled in 2021.
The Scandinavian nation had a profound response to the growing EV revolution. One that would take the word 'revolution' to heart. In numbers that dwarf any North American or European nation, batteries found their way into a scarcely believable two-thirds of all new vehicle sales within Noweign soil. In the forms of hybrids, plug-in electric hybrids, and full-on EVs.
176,276 new cars, with 113,715 being electric, found their way into Norweigan driveways in 2021. This figure nearly matches half of that of American EV rates last year. That's with a population barely 1/60th the size of the U.S, impressive indeed. What may seem even more impressive to Tesla shareholders is that Elon Musk's brand now accounts for over ten percent of all publicly registered passenger cars in Norway.
It's sales data that even makes other EU nations seem behind the curve. However, the EV market is still undoubtedly the largest in China, not Europe. Tax incentives meant to incentivize the purchase of a new EV in Norway have been substantially more successful than elsewhere in the world.
This news comes only weeks after U.S Democratic Senator Joe Manchin struck down a sizeable monetary EV tax break for union labor as a part of President Biden's Build Back Better initiative. Even so, green-tech advocates around the world will not be going silent about the virtues of ridding ourselves of the oil addiction.
It appears humanity is in a better position than ever before to make that happen finally. Check back for more EV revolution updates right here on autoevolution. Maybe, we'll report that the U.S. is on the same path sometime soon. If they can get their collective you-know-what together, that is.
