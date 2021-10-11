NORA Mobile Howitzer Conquered the Challenging Arizona Desert, During U.S. Army Tests

While most of us were enjoying our summer relaxing in some beautiful locations, others were testing their limits in some of the most challenging conditions, and by “others,” we mean military vehicles, like the NORA self-propelled gun-howitzer.
The U.S. Army, Yugoimport (Yugo) of Serbi,a and Global Ordnance, a Florida-based company that specializes in foreign weapons and ammunition procurement, have successfully completed the series of tests for Nora, which were carried out over the past months, as part of the Army’s “shoot off” evaluation of mobile 155 mm howitzers. The goal was to determine which system would be best for the Army’s needs, and it looks like Nora stands a good chance.
The Nora B-52 M21 155 mm Mobile Howitzer System is Yugo’s latest version of the Nora system for fire support, featuring a chassis upgrade and an updated fully-automatic loading system for compatibility with the Army’s MACS propellant charges. Nora underwent a series of tests at the Yuma Proving Ground, which were meant to push its limits and prove its flexibility and performance.
Even in the Arizona desert conditions, during the hottest time of the year, the mobile howitzer demonstrated that it can tackle any challenge.
This monster ground support system that can fire 12 rounds in less than 4 minutes is meant to deliver top performance even in the most challenging conditions and continue to operate despite any malfunction. Besides tackling any type of terrain, Nora can be deployed in all types of climatic conditions, at temperatures ranging from -25 degrees Celsius (13 degrees Fahrenheit) to +55 degrees (131 degrees Fahrenheit).
If its basic motor fails, an additional power unit takes over, and if the electrical-power subsystem fails, the blocks and valves installed in the weapon enable basic functioning to continue. Nora can also operate in all visibility conditions, by day or by night, and it integrates an advanced navigation system.
Yugo engineers are already working on upgrades based on the feedback provided during the tests so that Nora can meet the requirements of the U.S. Army artillery. The Nora B-52 M21 system is being showcased at the AUSA Exposition in Washington until October 13, 2021.
