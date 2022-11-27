Noor Riyadh Festival Offered a Brilliant Drone Show, Even Broke a Record for It

Lights events are held all around the world with different themes and approaches. Some go to the more extreme side, where they combine lights that are guided by music.
Noor Riyadh Festival was at its second edition and was quite an impressive lights show. It ran from 3rd to 19th November 2022 with more than 100 artists from more than 40 countries. It illuminated the city with over 190 pieces of artwork, breaking 6 world records in addition to the 2 from the previous year.
Alongside these, the festival also showcased many building projections, drone shows, ephemeral art, and more at specific locations. The exhibition “From Spark to Spirit” may be visited in Saudi Arabia at JAX District until February 4, 2023.
This year the slogan was “We Dream of New Horizons,” which can have many different meanings. From space exploration to finding hope in the future and even following our dreams and achieving them. A variety of activities were offered for everyone, such as workshops and exhibitions for families and children.
However, the drones were the real highlight of the show from our point of view. And there were a lot of them, 1,990 to be specific, breaking the world record for the most multirotor drones performing an aerial dance display. This could not have been an easy feat. The choreography involved in flying them in a synchronous display of light in harmony with the background music takes tremendous effort.
The amazing aerial dance display is called “The order of chaos” and lasted 13 jaw-dropping minutes. A company called Lumasky, which specializes in drone shows, combined with the creative mind of Marc Brickman to give the spectators an unforgettable experience. This was surely one of the most impressive drone show ever organized, and it definitely set a new bar for what can be achieved.
Alongside these, the festival also showcased many building projections, drone shows, ephemeral art, and more at specific locations. The exhibition “From Spark to Spirit” may be visited in Saudi Arabia at JAX District until February 4, 2023.
This year the slogan was “We Dream of New Horizons,” which can have many different meanings. From space exploration to finding hope in the future and even following our dreams and achieving them. A variety of activities were offered for everyone, such as workshops and exhibitions for families and children.
However, the drones were the real highlight of the show from our point of view. And there were a lot of them, 1,990 to be specific, breaking the world record for the most multirotor drones performing an aerial dance display. This could not have been an easy feat. The choreography involved in flying them in a synchronous display of light in harmony with the background music takes tremendous effort.
The amazing aerial dance display is called “The order of chaos” and lasted 13 jaw-dropping minutes. A company called Lumasky, which specializes in drone shows, combined with the creative mind of Marc Brickman to give the spectators an unforgettable experience. This was surely one of the most impressive drone show ever organized, and it definitely set a new bar for what can be achieved.
@gwrarabic ???? ??? ???? ??????? ???? ???? 1,990 ????? ?? ??? ?????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????? (??? ??????) (??????? ??????? ???????? @noorriyadhfest ? original sound - Guinness World Records Arabic