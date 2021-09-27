Nobe 500 Electric Pickup Truck Is Tiny but Mighty, Comes With an Eye-Catching Retro Look

Back in 2018, Estonian company Nobe announced its cute, retro-style three-wheeler Nobe 100, reminding us that cars used to be about more than just horsepower and racing capabilities. Now the manufacturer is working on an electric pickup truck that looks just as appealing.
We don’t have that many details on the Nobe 500, except for a few renderings revealed by the company earlier this year, but now the automaker gives us some updates about the truck, stating it hopes to see it in production in the summer of 2022. Not only that, but it plans to bring both the Nobe 500 and Nobe 100GT to America, being in the process of founding Nobe USA.
The Nobe 500 truck seems to have a design inspired by the Ford F-series, with the style and retro coolness of the 50s. Four colors have been presented for the pickup truck so far: red, blue, white, and black. The truck design features a curved bonnet, wooden extensions in the rear, and whitewall tires.
But vintage looks aside, the Nobe 500 will have a fully electric powertrain, will be able to carry over 1,000 pounds, and will be street-legal.
A lot of people have expressed their concerns regarding the safety of the vehicle, but Roman Muljar, Nobe CEO, assures us that it is safer than the average car as it comes with a carbon roll-cage type of structure built in the chassis, which is not only light but also very tough and durable. State-of-the-art airbags will also be a standard in all its EVs.
Nobe says it will build all its U.S. vehicles with the high-tech carbon fiber chassis. In fact, it’s already signed a partnership with U.K.- based company Far, which came up with a design for the chassis. The carbon structure weighs four times less than the original tubular one, used for the first Nobe cars.
We are keeping an eye on updates regarding the price and release date of the Nobe 500.
